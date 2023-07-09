"I thought Mason Plumlee was better": Michael Porter Jr hilariously underestimated Nikola Jokic for coasting in his first Nuggets practice

Nikola Jokic is arguably the greatest player on the planet right now. The two-time MVP just helped lead the Denver Nuggets to the first NBA championship in franchise history.

However, during a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Michael Porter Jr. revealed how he wasn't impressed with Jokic during a practice session early in his career.

"I've told this story before, but when I first got drafted to Denver and I saw him in training camp, I thought Mason Plumlee was better than him," Porter Jr. said. "You know what I mean? They were going back and forth. They were matching up.

"I was like, 'Wait, why does Joker start over Mason?' Because Joker was kind of coasting a little bit. I'm like, 'This dude is fat.' But then they just told me, like, 'No, wait till you see him playing the games.' He could score 50 every game if he wanted to."

Porter continued:

"But then the moment I realized how special he was, was every year after that, it was like he was doing even more till he was MVP. And then even the year after he won MVP, it was like he had an even better year.

"And then even this year, some would say he had his best year yet. So it was just like he already was MVP, and he still was growing from there and not letting that make him lazy or anything like that. And it just showed his discipline and dedication. That's when I really realized how special he was."

Michael Porter Jr. played in 20 playoff games last season, where he averaged 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.1% from deep. Since being drafted by the Denver Nuggets, Porter Jr. has become a vital role player and has clearly learned how to play alongside such an elite talent in Nikola Jokic.

Nikola Jokic sent supportive message to Anthony Black

Before the 2023 NBA Draft, Nikola Jokic sent a message of support to Anthony Black via video.

"Good luck today on the draft. But I gotta tell you that doesn't mean anything. I was 41st pick and nobody counted me,” Jokic remarked. “Whatever comes out of today, don't bother. Just work hard, surround yourself with people that you trust."

It's likely that Michael Porter Jr. has received multiple messages like this from Jokic. However, for a rookie hoping to enter the NBA, receiving advice from a two-time MVP and the reigning Finals MVP is likely a moment that Black will remember for the rest of his life.

Nikola Jokic has become one of the must successful second-round draft picks of all-time, and continues to break records and change the way the center position is played. Now, both Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. will be spending their summers trying to improve their game, in the hope of returning to the NBA Finals next season and adding another championship to their resume's.

