"I thought it was a mistake because I know Kevin and what Kevin likes to do in his life" - Draymond Green reflects on Kevin Durant's decision to leave Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant’s incredible three-year run with the Golden State Warriors ended after the team lost to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals. After winning back-to-back titles in Oakland, KD left to form a superteam with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

Speaking on the Colin Cowherd Podcast, Draymond Green recalled how he felt after the two-time finals MVP informed the Warriors of his decision to go East. Here’s what Green had to say about the biggest NBA news of the summer of 2019:

"When he decided that he was going to leave, I thought it was a mistake and not for the reason that everyone else thinks is a mistake. I thought it was a mistake because I know Kevin and what Kevin likes to do in his life."

Green further detailed his explanation:

"The No.1 in Kevin’s life. Basketball is 100% the most important thing in Kevin’s life. It is the thing that he cares about himself more than anything in the world.

"When Kevin was here, what he was allowed to do was just to simply go play basketball, which is what Kevin loves to do."

Although Kevin Durant is one of the NBA’s best players, the Golden State Warriors were never really his team. It was Steph Curry’s franchise, and to some degree, Draymond Green’s. Curry was the face of the franchise, and Green was the unquestioned heart and soul.

Curry carried the franchise along with Green and Klay Thompson. Their past success made them the primary people accountable for the Warriors’ success or failure. Durant, to some degree, simply had the freedom to play basketball.

When Kevin Durant snubbed the OKC Thunder to join forces with the Bay Area team, he was freed from the shackles of an entire city’s massive expectations.

Playing for Golden State unburdened him of giving a success-starved city its first NBA title.

Kevin Durant’s best years in the NBA were with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson with the Golden State Warriors

KD had his most successful years in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors.

As the OKC Thunder’s franchise player, Kevin Durant compiled a 50-41 playoff record. He led the Thunder to the 2012 NBA Finals against LeBron James’ Miami Heat. KD had Russell Westbrook, Serge Ibaka and James Harden on the team that lost to the Heatles.

KD’s Brooklyn Nets tenure looks even worse than his OKC Thunder days. He’s only 7-9 in the postseason, winning only one playoff series. The Nets were also the only team to be swept in the 2022 playoffs.

Kevin Durant’s partnership with Kyrie Irving could also end sooner than expected. The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly unwilling to extend Irving to a long-term contract, which complicates KD’s situation even more.

Meanwhile, Durant had an impeccable record with the Warriors when, as Draymond Green said, he “was allowed to simply play basketball.”

KD is 38-10 in playoff games with Golden State, winning two championships and two Finals MVPs in the process.

