“I thought it was New York, I'm not gonna lie to y'all” – Donovan Mitchell admits his love for New York- was willing to join Knicks, says he was Lebron and Cleveland fan too

At one point in the NBA offseason, it seemed as if it was a foregone conclusion that Donovan Mitchell would join the New York Knicks. After it was announced that the Utah Jazz were willing to entertain offers for their superstar guard, NBA sources believed the Knicks would be heavy favorites to land Mitchell.

Instead, the superstar combo guard signed for the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a move that sent shockwaves throughout the entire league. With Mitchell, the Cavs will be looking to take the next step and become a contender.

At his introductory press conference, Mitchell spoke about the speculation throughout the offseason. Mitchell admitted that he even believed that he was going to end up with the Knicks. He talked about the fact that he is originally from New York, so it would have been great to go home. However, Mitchell is excited to sign for the Cavs, given the exciting young group of players they have.

“I kinda had a feeling I was going to get moved. I thought it was New York, I'm not gonna lie to y'all. Who doesn’t want to be home?”

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer Donovan Mitchell: “I kinda had a feeling I was going to get moved. I thought it was New York, I'm not gonna lie to y'all. Who doesn’t want to be home…”



Donovan Mitchell: “I kinda had a feeling I was going to get moved. I thought it was New York, I'm not gonna lie to y'all. Who doesn’t want to be home…”https://t.co/0SpMpreg1L

Cleveland Cavaliers introduce Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers Introduce Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell further said he grew up as a fan of LeBron James and the Cavaliers. It's a huge addition for the team, as they now have one of the best young offensive backcourts in the league.

Mitchell is expected to start alongside Darius Garland, who was brilliant last season. Cleveland impressed many with their performances last year, and it's clear that the Cavs are speeding up their rebuild.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Donovan Mitchell is officially a Cav Donovan Mitchell is officially a Cav 🔥 https://t.co/bY07mX5hOG

The Cavaliers struck gold last year with their selection of big man Evan Mobley in the NBA Draft. With center Jarrett Allen protecting the paint, the Cavs could quickly become a darkhorse in the Eastern Conference.

In his last season with the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gautam Aggarwal