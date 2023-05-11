"I thought the NFL season was over" - Stephen A. Smith questions Anthony Davis' concussion

The LA Lakers lost 121-106 to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. They have a 3-2 series lead and will have a shot to close out the series in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Lakers lost more than just the game. With 7:43 remaining in the fourth quarter Anthony Davis was elbowed in the head by Warriors center Kevon Looney while fighting for a rebound. Davis left the game and did not return.

Kylen Mills @KylenMills Here’s a close up look at the play involving AD and Kevon Looney that lead to Anthony Davis leaving the game, courtesy of @mattnahigian … Davis was reportedly left the court in a wheelchair. #dubnation Here’s a close up look at the play involving AD and Kevon Looney that lead to Anthony Davis leaving the game, courtesy of @mattnahigian … Davis was reportedly left the court in a wheelchair. #dubnation https://t.co/yHHo6kX9Ax

There was no mention of a concussion in his postgame evaluation. Davis is expected to play in Game 6 despite not returning to the floor in Game 5. He used a wheelchair to make it back to the locker room following the collision.

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith went on a tirade about Davis. He made fiery comments during Thursday's episode of 'First Take'.

He was carted off in a wheelchair?!

Smith found it hard to believe Davis was unable to play after a minor hit from Looney.

“I’ll de damned if I wasn’t laughing. Concussion?! Concussion? I thought the NFL season was over,” exclaimed Smith.

“I understand concussions can happen in other sports. They can happen in boxing or UFC. I mean if the collision is fierce enough, I guess it can happen in basketball too. But, damn I did not see anything yesterday that made me think concussion.” said Smith.

"Concussion? I thought the NFL season was over. Now I understand that concussions can happen in other sports... But damn, I ain't see nothing yesterday that made me say concussion." @stephenasmith questions whether Anthony Davis got a concussion or not "Concussion? I thought the NFL season was over. Now I understand that concussions can happen in other sports... But damn, I ain't see nothing yesterday that made me say concussion."@stephenasmith questions whether Anthony Davis got a concussion or nothttps://t.co/8M2gtR5QEe

Smith was in disbelief that he needed wheelchair assistance to get to the locker room.

“A wheelchair?! A wheelchair, really? That’s where we are?” asked Smith.

Hwowever, Smith also showed him some sympathy.

“I hope Anthony Davis is okay. But man we have to stop it, we have to stop it. It’s the playoffs man!” said an incredulous Smith.

“No one is saying a concussion isn’t serious. I am saying I found it hard to believe that a concussion actually happened on that play.”

The Lakers will try to eliminate the Warriors from the playoffs on Friday. If they lose on their home court, the series will go back to San Francisco for Game 7. Stephen Curry has a 17-10 record against James in their playoff careers. James won the only Game 7 they played against each other during the 2016 NBA Finals.

