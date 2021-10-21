“I thought that night that every GM had f**ked that up anyway" - Draymond Green recalls being drafted at #35 and making it to 10 years in the NBA

It's not always the easiest path to success for players in the NBA. Some deal with rough upbringings or the challenges of trying to escape living in a tough neighborhood. Others struggle to get recognition and end up clawing their way to finding a spot in the NBA. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green didn't have the easiest path to becoming one of the most respected players in the league either. In a recent interview with Marc Spears of The Undefeated, Green went into detail about his path to making it in the league and how he overcame the odds and self doubt.

“I wasn’t a top 5 recruit since I was 12 years old that was on this trajectory to the NBA,” Green said. “I wasn’t that. I still remember going into Coach Stephens’ office during my senior year and saying, ‘Coach, I think this is going to be my last year of playing basketball. If I got to go overseas, I ain’t cut out for that.’ Ten years later, here I am. To be starting my 10th year in Staples Center is crazy.”

Green went into detail throughout the article about how a text from his old high school coach before Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers put everything in perspective. As a four-year player at Michigan State, Draymond Green wasn't one of the most "hyped" prospects entering the 2012 NBA Draft. Some viewed him as an undersized forward who was going to have struggles earning consistent playing time at the next level. It wasn't until the 35th overall selection until Draymond Green finally heard his name called by the Golden State Warriors and it was clear that Draymond had a message to send.

“I thought that night that every GM had f—ed that up anyway,” Green said.

But Draymond Green didn't just get the opportunity immediately to shine in the NBA. He would have to continue to grind out a way to show his worth. He would come off the bench in Summer League for the Warriors, but ended up signing a three-year contract with the team. From there, Green struggled to get playing time and wondered if his NBA career was going to be possible to maintain.

“I didn’t know I could make it past Year 1 in the NBA,” Green said.

A Golden chance to shine for Draymond Green

There's an old saying in sports that has been made popular by teammates and coaches all over the world. "Next man up." That's just what happened to Draymond Green as he was called into action after veteran forward David Lee was dealt with a hamstring injury. Green wouldn't look back, as he quickly became a crucial part of the Warriors starting lineup. It was the beginning of an incredible span of success for Draymond, as he went on to be named to three All-Star teams as well as winning the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. On top of all the personal accolades, Draymond would find team success, as Golden State went on to win three championships.

It's been a remarkable path for Draymond Green over the course of his nine years in the NBA. From being a unknown recruit in high school to getting drafted in the second round of the NBA draft, Draymond has continued to prove that his passion and ability on the basketball court is relentless. When it comes to the Golden State Warriors this year, there's no doubt that Draymond will continue to be one of the most important pieces of the puzzle.

