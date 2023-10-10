"I thought popping in for Chuck was really cool": Jamal Crawford says his first TNT appearance was more of a fluke

Since retiring from the NBA in 2020, Jamal Crawford has done countless things to stay around the game of basketball. He recently opened up on one of his favorite TV appearances as an analyst.

Over the past decade, "Inside the NBA" has cemented itself as one of the top programs connected to professional basketball. Along with providing in-depth analysis, Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the crew are always keeping fans entertained.

There have been many occasions where current or former players have come on as a fill-in for one host. While speaking with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Jamal Crawford touched on when he got the call to sit in for Charles Barkley.

"But for me, I thought popping in for Chuck [Charles Barkley] was really cool. When I did that, I had so much fun. I thought, ‘I can do this.’ Then they hired me full time and now I’m bit by the bug. I want to be better at this than at basketball. I want to be really good at it. I have a lot of work to do, but I’m enjoying it," he said.

The former Sixth Man of the Year also gave his thoughts on possibly replacing Kenny Smith when he retires.

“Who knows where it takes me. But for me, it’s just about learning every aspect of the business and knowing how things work. I went from hosting ‘Crawford’s Couch’ to doing analyst work to writing different things. I’m learning different aspects of the business, and then going from there," Crawford said.

Jamal Crawford continues to grow as an analyst

Jamal Crawford said he wanted to be a better analyst than a player, and his work ethic is a testament to that. Since hanging it up as a player, he's become extremely dedicated to cementing himself as an analyst.

As someone with 20 years of experience in the NBA, Jamal Crawford has all the knowledge to provide in-depth analysis. The experiences he's encountered during his time as a player make him an ideal candidate to move into the world of broadcasting. Right now, Crawford is following a similar path as JJ Redick.

Along with working as an analyst for "NBA on TNT," Crawford also hosts "Crawford's Couch." On this show, he interviews all the top stars in the game today. His most recent guest was Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Between television on podcast appearances, Crawford is doing a great job of promoting himself and showcasing his knowledge. It won't be long before he becomes the latest former NBA player to be a full-time analyst for the league.