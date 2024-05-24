"I don't have time to give a f**k"- Jaylen Brown gives stoic response over All-NBA snub

Jaylen Brown broke his silence about his All-NBA snub after another All-Star season for the Boston Celtics where they finished with a league-best 64-18 record. Brown was instrumental in that, averaging 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 70 games. However, he didn't get selected in either of the three All-NBA teams.

It was one of the talking points before and after Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, where reporters finally heard from the Celtics star about his snub.

"I mean, we’re two games from the Finals, so honestly I don’t got the time to give a f**k," Brown said about his All-NBA snub (via Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Brown showed that his intentions this season are to simply win the NBA championship and doesn't care much about individual honors.

The Celtics are only two wins away from making their second Finals appearance in three years after dismantling the Indiana Pacers 126-110 in Thursday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Jaylen Brown answers All-NBA snub with massive outing against Pacers in Game 2

Jaylen Brown was all business after the All-NBA snub in Game 2 against the Pacers. He hammered Indiana with a 40-point game, adding five rebounds and shooting 51.9%. He went 4-of-10 from 3. Brown got the Celtics back into this game and took the Pacers out of it amid a 20-0 run.

He had 10 of those 20 points alone. Brown single-handedly willed Boston back into the game as Jayson Tatum struggled to get going from the tipoff yet again. Brown had 24 points in the first half, while Tatum scored only four on 2-of-8 shooting while committing three turnovers.

Brown continued his onslaught in the second half with 17 points, while Tatum joined the party with 19 on 7-of-12 shots as the Celtics stretched their lead to 20, putting the game away from the Pacers' reach. Tyrese Haliburton's injury exit in the third quarter made life easier for the Celtics, as Indiana showed signs of life with their All-Star point guard on the floor.

Jaylen Brown finished with a box +/- of +18. He has been as consistent as ever in the playoffs, averaging 23/7/3 on 54.8% shooting, carrying the load amid Jayson Tatum's struggles and Kristaps Porzingis' absence.

Brown said that the All-NBA snub isn't weighing on his mind, but it may have fuelled him to play even better and prove his doubters wrong.