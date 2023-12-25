"I was tired boss" - Taj Gibson humbly boasts about locking up Giannis Antetokounmpo during Knicks vs Bucks Christmas game

Taj Gibson was signed to an end-of-the-season contract by the New York Knicks on December 15. Center Mitchell Robinson’s season-ending ankle injury forced the Knicks to add frontline depth. Gibson did play one game until New York came calling.

One Wednesday, against the Brooklyn Nets, Gibson was so tired that he signaled to his longtime coach, Tom Thibodeau, to take him out. The veteran big man knew that he was still not in game shape but vowed to do everything he could to help the team.

On Christmas Day, the Knicks were at home to take on the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in two days. Gibson, like before, was asked to help slow down two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When asked after the game about his defensive effort against “The Greek Freak,” Gibson simply answered:

“I was tired boss.”

The veteran big man played 15 minutes and ended with three rebounds, three assists and three blocks. More than the numbers, he typified New York’s dogged effort to keep Antetokounmpo from dominating them yet again.

Julius Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein were Antetokounmpo’s main defenders. When Tom Thibodeau had to give one of both a rest, Gibson had to come in and provide quality minutes. Gibson’s numbers didn’t jump out of the box score, but every bit he did played a part in New York’s win.

Before the victory on Christmas Day, the New York Knicks had lost nine straight games to the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Anetetokounmpo had largely been responsible for many of those losses. For the Knicks to give the Madison Square Garden a holiday gift, defending Milwaukee’s superstar forward was on the top of the list.

Taj Gibson will continue to play a crucial role for the New York Knicks this season

After Mitchell Robinson’s season-ending ankle injury, the New York Knicks only had two centers before Taj Gibson was added. Isaiah Hartenstein has taken over Robinson’s spot while Jericho Sims played backup. Sims, however, also had an ankle injury, which will sideline him for one to two weeks.

Even if Sims returns, Gibson’s role will continue to be important for the Knicks. Tom Thibodeau will lean on his experience, smarts and leadership. The coach has been with Gibson for a long time. Even if the veteran isn’t in the best shape of his life, he will give everything he can every time he is on the court.