“I told him it’s like a scene from Menace II Society, ‘you know you done messed up, right?’” - Darvin Ham says Russell Westbrook told him and the Lakers brass that he will be a "tyrant" on the defensive end

A new challenge awaits Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook as new head coach, Darvin Ham, instills his defensive strategies. Now that rumors about Westbrook getting traded are slowly dying down, it seems the Lakers are willing to run it back with him.

Coming off an abysmal season filled with injuries and chemistry issues among his teammates, it looked like Westbrook's career was over. With a lot of the blame being put on his shoulders by the media and fans, one would think Westbrook would demand a trade. But that's not the case for the former MVP.

Instead, he opted into the final year of his deal. Now that his team has a new coach, the speedy point guard is committed to making things work with the Lakers.

Darvin Ham, a defensive specialist, was brought in to take over the coaching job after Frank Vogel was fired at the end of the season. Earlier on, Ham repeatedly emphasized how he would transform the Lakers into a defensive-minded team. The Lakers finished 21st in defensive net rating. Ham is looking forward to getting the team to the top in that category.

During Ham's introductory press conference, Russell Westbrook was seen watching from a distance. Westbrook seems to trust Ham. He seems to be buying into what Ham wants him to do.

"The first thing he mentioned to all of us, myself, Jeanie and Rob," Darvin Ham said on what Russell Westbrook wanted to do next season, "was that he's gonna be a tyrant on defense."

"I told him it's like a scene from Menace II Society, 'You know you done messed up,' right?"

Ham ended with this:

"I told him, 'I'ma hold you to that.'"

Lakers should stop trying to trade Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving

If Russell Westbrook is willing to give the Lakers another chance, then they should do the same. It would be a total disaster if a player like Westbrook commits to a team for a chance to win the title and then ends up getting traded. With trade rumors surrounding the nine-time All-Star steadily fading away, the Lakers, once again, have a chance of winning the title.

Rob Pelinka, the Lakers' executive, should focus on building a better team around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook. Last season, they were listed as the oldest team. Even though all the players are experienced, it didn't help.

First Take @FirstTake As currently projected, the Lakers have the oldest roster in NBA history: As currently projected, the Lakers have the oldest roster in NBA history: https://t.co/yZVaEGfIpE

In this off-season, they managed to add some youth to their team. So far, some of the players they've added are Lonnie Walker IV, Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones. It'll be a new look but also a little bit of the same for the Purple and Gold. It appears as though the Lakers' front office and the players are finally on the same page. They're on the path to adding another banner in the rafters.

The Western Conference has gotten tougher this off-season. It won't be an easy grind for this iconic California team.

