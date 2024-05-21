"I took an a*s whooping": Allen Iverson shares the 'bittersweet' reality on popularizing fashion legacy in NBA

Allen Iverson was considered one of the most prominent scorers at the time due to his impressive shotmaking abilities, despite only being listed at 6-foot-0. Aside from this reputation, Iverson translated his flashy persona on the court to his fashion preferences. It was different at the time as the NBA was accustomed to the suit-and-tie fits, which Iverson considers a "bittersweet" legacy.

Due to "The Answer" being an All-Star kind of player, it was uncommon to see a popular athlete donning Pelle Pelle jackets and durags to NBA games at the time. It raised several eyebrows to the point that other stars in the league followed suit, such as Kobe Bryant and his preference for chains and oversized clothing.

Iverson, interestingly, looked back on this influence of his in an interview on the "Knuckleheads Podcast."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And when I look back on it now, I took an a** whooping for it," Iverson said. "But it's bittersweet. Because you see guys, they got their own style, you know they feel good. And you know, how everybody don't look the same, everybody don't play the same."

(Timestamp: 47:34)

During the interview, Iverson argued that wearing suits didn't fit the atmosphere of going to a basketball game. With how freely he played on the court, the Philadelphia 76ers legend wanted to express his character in the same way that he carried himself on the court.

However, the league took notice of the number of players who followed the same path as Iverson and introduced an NBA Dress Code in 2005. During an interview with Nice Kicks' Nick DePaula, Allen Iverson said he felt as if he and other players were being targeted by the league with the new rule.

Allen Iverson talks about the time David Stern utilized a dress code in the NBA

Speaking with comedian Kevin Hart on Laugh Out Loud Network's "Colds as Balls" show, Allen Iverson highlighted the late and former NBA Commissioner David Stern's decision to utilize a dress code in the league.

"The only reason I felt like the dress code came in was because once they saw I was coming in wearing what I wanted to wear," Iverson said, "and I was getting away with it. And other guys was like, 'Well, s***, if he can do it then I can do it too.' ... And that's when David Stern said no. God rest his soul, but that's when he said no."

(TImestamp: 4:12)

However, times have changed since then. During Allen Iverson's tenure in the league, the NBA was still slowly growing into the globalized product that it is today, which was the envisioned goal of Stern. With how huge the NBA has grown, the league has loosened up on the previous restrictions made when it came to clothing.

Nowadays, players have freely showcased their fashion taste, whether it be a business-like or casual approach to outfits.