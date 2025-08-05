  • home icon
"I traded Luka in his prime" - Former Celtics forward namedrops Luka Doncic in hilarious dating life revelation

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 05, 2025 03:10 GMT
Former Celtics forward namedrops Luka Doncic in hilarious dating life revelation. (Photo: IMAGN)
Luka Doncic made headlines over the weekend after signing a three-year, $165 million extension with the LA Lakers. A former Boston Celtics forward hilariously namedropped Doncic online while answering an analogy question about his dating life.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Evan Turner answered a fan's inquiry about dating life and explaining it in NBA terms. Turner went with a Doncic reference that a lot of people liked, with 25,000 and counting as of this writing.

"I traded Luka in his prime," Turner tweeted.
Evan Turner's answer is, of course, open for interpretation. The Luka Doncic trade was one of the most shocking news stories in NBA history, breaking the internet and social media. The Dallas Mavericks' alleged reasons for sending Doncic to the LA Lakers didn't sit well with the fanbase.

The good news for Turner is that he followed up his answer by saying that he got the number one pick in the draft after "trading" Doncic. The Mavs lucked out and got the first selection in this year's draft, picking Cooper Flagg out of Duke.

"🗣️AND THEN GOT DA #1 PICK," Turner tweeted.
Regardless of Evan Turner's answer, there's no information about his dating life or if he's already married. Based on her social media activity, he has at least one daughter, named Aubrey. He even brought her to a Taylor Swift concert and couldn't believe how expensive it.

Luka Doncic signs 3-year, $165 million deal with the LA Lakers

Luka Doncic signs 3-year, $165 million deal with the LA Lakers. (Photo: IMAGN)
Despite still having LeBron James on the roster for next season, the LA Lakers unofficially named Luka Doncic the new face of the franchise on Saturday. Doncic signed a new three-year $165 million contract with the Lakers. James is in the final year of his contract and has been linked to a potential trade.

Doncic spoke to reporters on Saturday via a press conference, which was attended by Lakers brass, including team governor Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka. Coach JJ Redick and several teammates were in attendance as well.

As for his goals as a Lakers superstar, Doncic wants to win and add more banners to the rafters of Crypto.com Arena.

"Being a Laker is an honor, and I wanted to be here," Doncic said, according to Lakers Nation. "Obviously, when you look up here, so many great names and what they achieved, I want to be up there too, one day."
The Lakers have slightly improved their roster for next season, but teams such as the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets are considered better.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
