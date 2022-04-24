"I tried to tell ya old a** after Game 1 and Game 2 that the Celtics were punking KD" - Kendrick Perkins goes after Stephen A. Smith as Boston trumps Brooklyn Nets

Kendrick Perkins has been proven right. The former NBA player went after sports analyst Stephen A. Smith following the Boston Celtics' impressive road win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

The Celtics pulled off a 109-103 victory at Barclays Center to take a 3-0 lead in the seven-game first-round playoff series.

Perkins had apparently told Smith that the Celtics were doing a great job in limiting Kevin Durant. Perkins' comments came in the aftermath of Durant scoring a combined 50 points in the first two games of the series while shooting just 31.7% from the field.

On Saturday, the Celtics allowed Durant just 11 field-goal attempts as the 12-time All-Star finished Game 3 with only 16 points, his lowest game tally in the series.

Following the outcome of the game, Perkins took to Twitter to remind Smith about his earlier comments. He wrote:

"Hey @stephenasmith are you there? I tried to tell ya old a** after Game 1 and Game 2 that the Celtics were punking KD. I’ll see you Tuesday morning homeboy. Carry the hell on…"

Kendrick Perkins' tweet directed at Stephen A. Smith after Brooklyn Nets' Game 3 agaisnt Boston Celtics (Image via @KendrickPerkins/Twitter)

"We can't feel bad for Kevin Durant" - Kendrick Perkins on Brooklyn Nets superstar

Durant has been restricted to one of the worst playoff performances of his postseason career by the Boston Celtics.

Since losing in Game 7 of last year's Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Durant has gone 19-of-52 (36.5%) from the field while committing 17 turnovers in these playoffs.

However, Kendrick Perkins believes that Durant alone is responsible for his own situation. He told NBC Sports:

"We can't feel bad for Kevin Durant. Because the reason that he's in this position is because he put himself in this position. He the one that chose Steve Nash when he could have went and got a Ty Lue. He the one that didn't want to hold Kyrie [Irving] accountable since the time they signed with the Brooklyn Nets"

"That organization moves by the beat of Kevin Durant drop. Matter of fact, if Kevin Durant don't push the button, James Harden don't get traded."

Perkins added:

"At the end of the day, I can understand why Durant is mentally exhausted, but I can't sit up here and say that I feel bad for him because he was part of every decision that this organization has made. At the end of the day, you made this bed, you have to lay in it. "

