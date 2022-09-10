"I trust Bron, I'm not sure about AD and his health" - Lil Wayne on LA Lakers' chances to go all the way, discusses Russell Westbrook's role in the equation

Rapper Lil Wayne is among the few believers who think the LA Lakers can go all the way in the upcoming season. The LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led team is projected to be a play-in team at most.

Aside from Patrick Beverley's addition, the Lakers haven't made any significant moves to improve their roster. One way to go about that was by trading Russell Westbrook, who didn't adapt to his role in his first year in LA.

However, the Lakers are reportedly likely to continue with Westbrook on the team. Based on last year's performance, the move doesn't bode well for the 17-time champions.

Lil Wayne thinks otherwise. During a recent appearance on Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," the rapper had this to say about the Lakers' chances:

"I believe we can go all the way. I believe the Lakers can go as far as Bron take them, and as far as AD is healthy and taking them."

Wayne added:

"You gotta remember it ain't like Bron and AD was out there. We went in from what happened. You know how Russ was playing, but he didn't do that while Bron and AD was out there.

"It wasn't like Bron and AD out there and getting 30 and 30 a night. And he's (Russ) just not, that wasn't happening. Let's see that happen."

Skip Bayless questioned the odds of James and Davis avoiding missing time due to significant injuries, to which Lil Wayne responded:

"I trust Bron. I'm not sure about AD and his health."

Health has been a concern for both superstars. Over the past two seasons, James and Davis have played a combined 49 games together out of a possible 154. It has directly hampered the LA Lakers' chances of winning at a high level.

The roster isn't deep and the over-reliance on the duo has led to losses.

Shannon Sharpe believes LA Lakers can contend if LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy but can't win the title

Former NFL star-turned-analyst Shannon Sharpe believes the LA Lakers can compete if LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy. However, they may not win a championship because of Russell Westbrook's presence on the roster.

Here's what Sharpe said:

"I think healthy, I think this team can contend. I just don't believe they can win a championship with Russ because Russ is unwilling to accept his role. Russ is no longer the no. 1 option. He's the third option, who thinks he should be a no. 1 option."

Westbrook has always been the no. 1 option on the majority of his previous teams. That wasn't going to be the case with the Lakers, with James and Davis as the team's leading stars.

Without the ball in his hands, Westbrook is almost a no factor. With the ball in his hands, he struggled with turnovers. Coming off the bench and leading the second unit seems ideal for the LA Lakers to get the most out of Westbrook. He can thrive with role players who can feed off of him.

However, it seems like a difficult proposition to demote a player of his caliber and talent to the bench. He openly expressed his frustrations at being benched in the fourth quarter of last campaign. New LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham will have his work cut out to make Westbrook efficient again.

