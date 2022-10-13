"I trust coach’s decision... If that’s me playing the 5, that’s what it’s got to be" - Anthony Davis shows faith in coach Darvin Ham's system despite his preference to play as power forward

Anthony Davis has stated that he has full faith in new LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham's decision-making.

Davis has long expressed his desire to play at the four. However, he has been deployed several times as a center during the Lakers' 2022 preseason. The move has largely worked for LA, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

Russell Westbrook's presence in the lineup restricts the Lakers from playing a traditional center as Westbrook isn't much of a threat from the perimeter. So moving Davis to the five provides spacing, which supports Darvin Ham's four-out one-in system.

Speaking to reporters about potentially starting at the five this season, Anthony Davis said (via Dave McMenamin):

"I trust coach’s decision. I mean, I’m pretty sure he heard AD wants to play the 4, so he knows where I stand, but at the end of the day, I want to win, so if that’s me playing the 5, that’s what it’s got to be."

Darvin Ham has emphasized that the LA Lakers will play position-less basketball under his system. Anthony Davis at the five allows the Lakers to deploy a variety of lineups structured around him, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. It also enables LA to implement various defensive coverages.

There's a constant debate about Davis playing the center due to the physical toll it takes on the body throughout the season. AD has been injury-prone for much of his career, so there are concerns regarding him regularly playing at the five.

However, most bigs operate from the perimeter, which takes away the physicality aspect of playing the center position. If consistently playing Davis at the five works out in the first few games of the regular season for the LA Lakers, they could contunue to deploy that strategy.

Anthony Davis has been dominant playing the center position for the LA Lakers

Anthony Davis might feel he performs best when playing at the four.

However, history suggests playing the five has seen him significantly impact the grand scheme of things for the LA Lakers. The Purple and Gold won their 2020 championship with Davis playing most of his minutes at center.

The LA Lakers have enjoyed a decent degree of success by closing games with AD playing at the five in recent seasons. With lack of shooting still a glaring weakness for the Purple and Gold, it's a no-brainer for them to deploy Davis as a center.

The ongoing preseason run has provided some concrete examples of this as well.

Anthony Davis has been the starting center for the Lakers in their last two games. Against the Golden State Warriors, he scored 28 points in 21 minutes at an efficient clip. He was also able to anchor the Lakers' defense in a small-ball lineup.

He had 19 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the 118-113 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The LA Lakers didn't knock down shots, but they created great open looks for the shooters on the perimeter. Anthony Davis playing at the five played a significant role in enhancing their creativity.

It will be interesting to see how coach Ham approaches this strategy entering the regular season. There is also the possibility of him switching lineups against teams that play with a traditional center.

Damian Jones has emerged as the ideal candidate to make the lineup during these situations. He started only one game for the Lakers in the preseason but is their best option outside of Davis to start as a center.

