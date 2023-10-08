"I trust him": Giannis Antetokounmpo shows tremendous faith in Damian Lillard, wants him to have the ball more

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has shown confidence in his new teammate, Damian Lillard, saying there won't be any competition over who gets to control the ball more.

The Bucks parted with two-way star Jrue Holiday in exchange for Lillard, who is expected to assume a substantial offensive role within the team. Lillard showcased impressive statistics in his final season with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 32.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Despite his own big averages of 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game for the Bucks last season, Antetokounmpo expressed his willingness to allow Lillard to play in his own style.

“But now when we talk about specifically this duo, we have to be on the same page, I want him to be the primary point guard. He is the point guard of this team. I trust him” Antetokounmpo said.

“This is in no shape or form any competition between me and him of who's gonna have the ball more. He will have the ball more. I trust, I believe he's gonna find me and not just me, he's gonna find our teammates,” Giannis added.

Antetokounmpo also conveyed the idea that the Bucks should grant Lillard the freedom to be his authentic self on the basketball court.

“We have to let Dame be Dame. Dame is here to be Dame, and we're gonna let Dame be Dame,” he said.

When the Bucks made the decision to trade Holiday to the Trail Blazers in the Lillard trade, they intentionally excluded Antetokounmpo from the decision-making process so as not to put the burden on him of approving a trade involving someone with whom he has developed a strong personal connection.

Damian Lillard has the same thoughts about Giannis Antetokounmpo

During media day, Lillard expressed his desire for Antetokounmpo to keep playing in his own distinctive style and not feel pressured to change.

"I don't want [Giannis] to not be himself… Don't worry about me," Lillard said. "… I said that to him and he said the same thing to me. 'Don't worry about me, just do what you do. Be Dame.'"

"They're not gonna allow [Giannis] to come downhill and just dunk every time… Which one are you gonna do? Are you gonna clog up the paint or are you gonna allow me to make 9 threes?"

The Bucks and the Boston Celtics, who have acquired Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis this offseason, are the favorites to win the title this year.