"I trust Steph-Klay-JP-Wiggins more than I do the Mavs' shooters on this stage" - Skip Bayless backing Golden State Warriors as they take a commanding 3-0 lead against Dallas Mavericks

Following a clutch win on the road against the Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors are now a win shy of yet another NBA Finals appearance. Golden State’s 109-100 victory pushed them to an almost insurmountable 3-0 series lead against Jason Kidd’s reeling team.

The backbone of the Warriors’ offensive punch in the series has come from the triumvirate of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Dallas hasn’t had a consistent answer for all four of them simultaneously, which is why they haven’t won a game in the Western Conference finals.

Skip Bayless, The Undisputed co-host, doubled down on his analysis following the Warriors’ crucial win:

“As I said on Undisputed, this is a three-pt shooting contest, and I trust Steph-Klay-JP-Wiggins more than I do the Mavs' shooters on this stage under this kind of fire. Simple as that.”

The Dallas Mavericks’ counter to the Warriors’ quartet is Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Jalen Brunson. Dallas' foursome only outdid their Warriors counterpart in Game 2 when the Mavericks had a 19-point lead.

Game 2 saw Doncic, Finney-Smith, Bullock, and Brunson combine to shoot 19-33 (57.57%) from long range, while Curry, Thompson, Poole, and Wiggins settled for 8-25 (32%). Despite that, the Bay Area team had enough firepower to stun the Mavericks.

The Warriors’ quartet made 32% and 37.93% of their three-point shots in Games 1 and 3 while the Mavericks’ four-man group had 25% and 33.3%. Golden State, in both games, looked like the much better team in those games.

Skip Bayless nailed it with his analysis. If the Golden State Warriors can win it even when their top shooters aren’t as efficient, they’re almost unbeatable in a series.

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have come to play in the Western Conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have been invaluable for the Warriors versus the Dallas Mavericks. [Photo: Sportsnaut]

The Golden State Warriors have missed the postseason in the last two years. This year, they’re a win shy of another NBA Finals berth because of their iconic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Coming up big in the series versus the Dallas Mavericks are Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, who are playing on the biggest stage of their respective careers. In the three games against the Mavericks, Wiggins is averaging 20.7 points, including a sizzling 48.3% from long-range.

Wiggins has also been Luka Doncic’s main shadow in the series, which only adds value to his impact. He leads the Golden State Warriors in net rating in the series with 66.

Jordan Poole is averaging 17.3 points on 65.4% shooting from the field. He’s also a deadshot from long-range, hitting 41.7% of his threes.

NBA TV @NBATV Jordan Poole to seal the deal Jordan Poole to seal the deal 🎯 https://t.co/XHYEhT1TAy

Head coach Steve Kerr has always had multiple legit scoring options in the Warriors’ dynastic run a few years ago. He seems to have found the best complement to Steph Curry’s brilliance on offense. The Bay Area team is looking more formidable than ever with the way Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have been playing.

