“I try not to compare him to anybody" - Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper gets honest about son Dylan Harper drawing James Harden comparisons

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper shared his thoughts on the early comparisons between his son Dylan Harper and LA Clippers star James Harden. Dylan is trying to find his way to the NBA and turning a lot of heads in the process, but Ron doesn't want him to try to be someone else.

Talking with NBA reporter Brandon Robinson, Ron reflected on the comparisons between his son and Harden, saying he's always tried to push Dylan to become his own both on and off the court.

“I try not to compare him to anybody,” Ron said on Friday. “I always try to give him enough room and enough space to be the kind of player he wants to become.”

Ron also admitted there are some similarities between the two, but he sees Dylan as a better all-around player.

“I could see some comparisons to James, but I compare him to a much better all-around player than what James Harden is," Ron said. "James Harden is known as a guy who can score the basketball, and I prefer Dylan to become an all-around player who can play two ends of the ball game.”

Ron played alongside Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, two of the best shooting guards in NBA history, and he has a clear standard of what his son should strive to become.

In his freshman season in 2024-25, Dylan has played 26 games for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 48.9%, including 34.1% from beyond the arc and 74.3% from the free-throw line.

Ron Harper hails major aspect of son Dylan Harper's game

Dylan Harper is making a lot of noise this season, but his father isn't surprised by the attention he's getting over his remarkable performances. Ron Harper told Brandon Robinson that he tried to push Dylan to show up every day to become one of the best in college.

“Surprised? No, not really,” Ron said on Friday. “He has always played hard, he always believed in who he was, and I always talk to him about putting the time in. When you do, you’ll be as good as you’re going to be.”

Despite playing with another high-ranked prospect, Ace Bailey, and in the same draft class as Cooper Flagg, Dylan is standing his ground.

