"I try to give him some pointers on how to shoot, but then he won't listen" - Steph Curry on how his son Cannon Curry responds to his tips about shooting the ball

Steph Curry holds the record for the most three-pointers made in the NBA. He has three championships to his name and is arguably one of the best point guards in the league. Despite all of that, his son Cannon Curry does not take his advice on shooting and likes to get things done his way. The three-year-old presented Steph Curry's All-Star ring before the game against the Denver Nuggets. He seemed very excited to be on the court and it was tough to get him off it.

Curry stated that his son has already started testing his range. Speaking about Cannon taking small strides into the game of basketball, Curry said on NBC Sports Bay Area's 'Dubs Talk' show that:

"He's got a hoop on his wall, and he's been testing his range a little bit. And I try to give him some pointers on how to shoot, but he won't listen. And he'll tell me, 'No, this is how I'm doing it."

theScore @theScore thesco.re/3uVSmwF Steph Curry says his son Canon ignores his shooting advice. Steph Curry says his son Canon ignores his shooting advice. 😂 thesco.re/3uVSmwF https://t.co/5IYZS9RQEV

Steph Curry is the son of former Charlotte Hornets legend Dell Curry. As a child, he and his brother Seth were only allowed to watch weekend games. He feels the same is being done with his kids as his family cannot be there for all of his games so they sometimes support him from home. His kids are big fans of his game and support him avidly. Speaking about the whole experience, Steph Curry said:

"It's kind of like how I grew up watching my dad, I could never go to games unless it was the weekends because school nights were a priority. And then, sometimes you have to go to bed at halftime and you wake up asking mom how the game ended up. My kids are kind of following that same routine. I do get some cool videos from my wife, and they're at home chanting, 'Defense!' and stuff like that. It pulls the heartstrings, for sure."

Steph Curry and his life away from basketball

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz

Steph Curry is undoubtedly one of the best shooters in the game. He has worked extremely hard to develop his craft and has constantly excelled as the years have gone by. Aside from playing basketball, Steph Curry has a lot of love for the game of golf. He is seen playing across various golf courses in the country during his time off and takes pride in his skills as a golfer.

NBA SKITS @NBA_Skits



Steph Curry training his son early Steph Curry training his son early 😂 https://t.co/Jt5kExw3rS

Steph Curry has three children and loves spending time with his family. His children have crashed a few of his post-game interviews and have made many adorable moments. During the offseason, Curry enjoys the company of his loved ones to keep his mind fresh for next season. This certainly seems to help as he goes into every season with a renewed spirit. The 33-year-old is also an entrepreneur and his business ventures have been doing extremely well. Currently in his 13th year, Curry is leading the charge for the Golden State Warriors team to win a championship this season. Having already won three, he will be keen to add a few more to his name before calling the curtains on his legendary career.

