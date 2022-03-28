"I try to make every shot I take" - Kevin Durant outlines the importance of efficiency in his game

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, who is renowned for his scoring prowess, has underlined the importance of being efficient in one's game.

Speaking to the media during his post-game presser after a defeat to the Charlotte Hornets, Kevin Durant spoke about the importance of being an efficient player while shooting the ball. Durant said:

"Efficiency is a huge part of my game. I try to make every shot I take."

Arguably the greatest scorer the game has ever seen, Durant has been efficient throughout his career at all three levels and his deadly marksmanship has earned him the moniker of The Slim Reaper. Durnant's ability to score 27 points on a nightly basis without taking too many shots highlights the efficiency of his game, making him suitable for any type of system deployed by the team.

The Nets star, for his career, is averaging 27 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting the ball at over 38% from beyond the arc and nearly 50% from the field. Those are mightily impressive numbers when you add in the fact that he does most of his damage with jumpers rather than attacking the rim.

How important is Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets?

KD in action against the Milwaukee Bucks

Widely considered to be the game's best player right now, Kevin Durant had an incredible season for the Nets before injuring his knee. The knock came at the worst possible time as the Nets gathered steam, especially with Kyrie Irving's return as a part-time player earlier this season. That would have helped the team as they tried to re-establish chemistry.

Durant is averaging 29.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc and 51.9% overall. He has recorded two triple-doubles and 14 double-doubles. Although this is the least efficient he has shot from the perimeter over the last decade (except for 2018-19), it is a testament to Durant's marksmanship.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Despite the loss, Kevin Durant still scored enough to reach 25,000 career points Sunday.



LeBron James is the only active player that reached the feat faster than him.



Carmelo Anthony completes the trio as the only 3 active players with 25,000 points.

Durant held the fort for Brooklyn with Irving unavailable and James Harden not fully healthy early in the season. On top of all that, Durant suffered a catastrophic Achilles injury during the 2019 NBA Finals. That sidelined him for more than a year.

Durant will have to carry the majority of the scoring burden, especially with Ben Simmons' hesitancy to shoot from outside the paint. However, having Kyrie Irving available for home games will help take some load off his shoulder as Irving is a bonafide scorer and can go for 50 points on any given night.

However, as valuable as Simmons and Irving are to the Nets, the team's championship aspirations depend on Durant's health and effectiveness.

