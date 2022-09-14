“I am not here trying to change the culture…My thing has always been camaraderie, team, team, team” – Patrick Beverley speaks intensely on 1st day as a Lakers, says it’ll be an honor to win for Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers recently traded for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. The hope is that a passionate guard like Beverley can help get the team back on the right track.

It's no secret that the Lakers still have plenty of questions involving their roster heading into the 2022-23 season. The front office continues to be active in its efforts to upgrade the roster's depth. Although there's still work left to be done, Beverley projects to be a big addition to the mentality of this Lakers team. It appears as if that mentality is already starting to leave a mark.

After officially being acquired from the Utah Jazz via trade, Beverley spoke to the media following a workout with his new team. The veteran guard said he's not trying to change the culture, as he knows how much it means to play for an organization like the Lakers. Beverley went on to say that he's all about the team and playing hard.

"I'm all about winning...But I'm not here trying to change the culture. I'm just trying to implement what I feel like has worked over the past year...

"My thing has always been camaraderie, team, team, team. And you do that and you play hard, you just let the dominoes fall wherever they fall from there."

Patrick Beverley has built a reputation throughout the NBA for his competitiveness and trash talking. There's no denying that he could give the Lakers an important spark in their rotation. The NBA veteran has been a bit of a journeyman over the years, but he's left an impact on each of his previous stops.

The Lakers are hoping that Beverley can do the exact same thing with their team, as they are in need of contributors in their depth. As it stands now, Beverley is expected to spend time playing alongside veteran Russell Westbrook. The latter will be looking to bounce back following a disappointing season.

Provided Patrick Beverley plays his game and the Lakers stay healthy, they can make a serious push for the playoffs this season. In his last year with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Beverley went on to post averages of 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar