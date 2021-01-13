'I turned around and looked him in the eye' - LeBron James spins to face the bench after launching a 3-pointer in win vs Houston Rockets

It was an easy 117-100 win for the LA Lakers over the Houston Rockets as LeBron James played a game within the game on Tuesday. The four-time NBA Finals MVP had a moment that will be forever cemented in his legacy when he took a 3-pointer from the baseline, then turned around to face the bench without bothering to see if the ball fell through.

It did, and the Lakers bench went wild after that play.

“Bet it!” - LeBron James wagered with a teammate and won

In the postgame interview, LeBron James revealed that he and LA Lakers guard Dennis Schroder had an impromptu bet with less than 8 minutes left in the second quarter.

LeBron James on the bet he made with Dennis Schroder on no-look 3-pointer (question via @LakersReporter): pic.twitter.com/JmqrnZSiUW — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 13, 2021

Dennis Schröder said "bet it" so @KingJames turned around to look him in the eyes and said "bet it". ❄️🥶 He talks post-game with @LakersReporter about his no-look celebration for his corner three. pic.twitter.com/BWOiGV72jv — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 13, 2021

“He (Dennis Schroder) said, ‘Bet you won’t make it,’” James said. “and in order to make a bet, officially you either got to have a handshake or you gotta look a man in the eye. He said, ‘Bet it!’ and I turned around, looked him in the eye and I said, ‘Bet it.’”

As the ball went in, James won the bet and Schroder couldn’t be any happier if he had won it instead.

In the interview, James also complimented his teammates who celebrated his play.

“I love my teammates, man,” James added. “We got a great group of guys and we want to continue to build on what we’ve been doing on the road so far, and tonight was another example of that."

Dennis Schroder on the bet with Lebron James

Schroder confirmed LeBron James’ statement in his own interview as tweeted by Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Schröder says he told LeBron to “bet a Benjamin on it” when LeBron started to spot up in the corner. He said LeBron waited for the ball, shot it, turned around to him and said, “Bet.” Schröder said the team’s reaction was due to the bet. https://t.co/lvfHBEM0Kd — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 13, 2021

Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell added what Schroder thought of LeBron James’ incredible shot.

Schroder said he told LeBron to “Bet a Benjamin on it” on that 3, and LeBron looked at him and said “BET!” as the 3 went through, no look and all.



Schroder loved it, called it “legendary,” Everybody was talking about it throughout the game. "It was just a hell of a play." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 13, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

Other LeBron James comments

LeBron James was asked several questions after the Rockets game on Tuesday including one on the NBA’s recently released new protocols.

LeBron echoes a point that Marc Gasol made earlier today: Because the Lakers are based in LA County, there's not much difference between the new NBA protocols and what the Lakers have been doing since March. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) January 13, 2021

James also complimented Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in his postgame comments.

"10 times out of nine it's going in for Steph."@KingJames paid respect to @StephenCurry30 and his no-look threes: pic.twitter.com/JjbZ72A7dC — ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2021

“When you shoot the ball as beautiful and effortlessly and precisely as Steph does, he has the ultimate, ultra-green light to do that ‘coz 10 times out of nine it’s going in for Steph,” James said.

With the win against the Rockets, LeBron James and the Lakers have started the season 6-0 on the road, matching the franchise record accomplished in the 1985-86 season.

