'I turned around and looked him in the eye' - LeBron James spins to face the bench after launching a 3-pointer in win vs Houston Rockets

It was an easy 117-100 win for the LA Lakers over the Houston Rockets as LeBron James played a game within the game on Tuesday. The four-time NBA Finals MVP had a moment that will be forever cemented in his legacy when he took a 3-pointer from the baseline, then turned around to face the bench without bothering to see if the ball fell through.
It did, and the Lakers bench went wild after that play.
“Bet it!” - LeBron James wagered with a teammate and won
In the postgame interview, LeBron James revealed that he and LA Lakers guard Dennis Schroder had an impromptu bet with less than 8 minutes left in the second quarter.
“He (Dennis Schroder) said, ‘Bet you won’t make it,’” James said. “and in order to make a bet, officially you either got to have a handshake or you gotta look a man in the eye. He said, ‘Bet it!’ and I turned around, looked him in the eye and I said, ‘Bet it.’”
As the ball went in, James won the bet and Schroder couldn’t be any happier if he had won it instead.
In the interview, James also complimented his teammates who celebrated his play.
“I love my teammates, man,” James added. “We got a great group of guys and we want to continue to build on what we’ve been doing on the road so far, and tonight was another example of that."
Dennis Schroder on the bet with Lebron James
Schroder confirmed LeBron James’ statement in his own interview as tweeted by Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell added what Schroder thought of LeBron James’ incredible shot.
Other LeBron James comments
LeBron James was asked several questions after the Rockets game on Tuesday including one on the NBA’s recently released new protocols.
James also complimented Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in his postgame comments.
“When you shoot the ball as beautiful and effortlessly and precisely as Steph does, he has the ultimate, ultra-green light to do that ‘coz 10 times out of nine it’s going in for Steph,” James said.
With the win against the Rockets, LeBron James and the Lakers have started the season 6-0 on the road, matching the franchise record accomplished in the 1985-86 season.
