"I don't understand the beef" - $41.5M ex-NBA star joins LeBron James-Drake drama as 'The King' bopping to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' goes viral

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 23, 2025 05:43 GMT
$41.5M ex-NBA star joins LeBron James-Drake drama as 'The King' bopping to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' goes viral. (Photos: GETTY and IMAGN)

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was on vacation in France with his wife, Savannah James, along with billionaire couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. James went viral after he was caught bopping to Kendrick Lamar's 2024 hit diss track "Not Like Us" amid his ongoing feud with Drake. A former NBA player even joined in on the discussion regarding the James-Drake beef.

In a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Brandon Jennings reacted to James singing along to the most popular hit of 2024. Jennings was curious why the four-time NBA champion and the five-time Grammy Award winner were beefing because of a song.

"I heard LeBron James just like music. I don’t understand the beef. Drake rock with KD and Steph what’s the problem," Jennings tweeted.
For those wondering, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry sided with Drake during his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Durant publicly supported Drake, while Curry has family ties to Drake's crew since her wife, Ayesha Curry, is the cousin of OVO Mark. Ayesha was born and raised in Toronto before moving to the United States.

Brandon Jennings, who earned close to $41 million in his NBA career, added that LeBron James was free to listen to whatever music he wants in his own time. Jennings pointed out that if he were in James' shoes, he would do the same thing and not worry about what other people are saying.

"If I’m a billionaire and I built my own empire and I’m arguably the greatest hooper ever. Mannnn idc I’m a fan of music and what’s hot in the world. He definitely beat the odds," Jennings tweeted.
The beef between James and Drake began after the LA Lakers star attended Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends" concert on last year's Juneteenth. Drake also cut ties with DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook, who even went to the stage and danced to "Not Like Us."

LeBron James appears in Tyler, the Creator's latest music video

Before his viral Cannes video, LeBron James made headlines earlier in the week when he appeared in Tyler, the Creator's music video for "STOP PLAYING WITH ME."

Tyler is rumored to be beefing with Drake as well, with his latest song being a diss track for the Canadian rapper.

In addition to James, Pusha T and Malice also appeared in the music video. The two rappers also have beef with Drake. Maverick Carter, James' business partner, was even in the video.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
