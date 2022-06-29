"I used to beat him, and he’d fake injuries and stuff. He wouldn’t give me the credit" - New LA Lakers two-way player Scotty Pippen Jr. throws major shade at father Scottie Pippen

The LA Lakers have added an interesting two-way prospect to their roster. With NBA legend Scottie Pippen's son, Scotty Pippen Jr., due to see time in the NBA, the spirited youngster shared an interesting story.

Going undrafted in this year's NBA draft, Scotty Pippen Jr. was picked up by the LA Lakers along with Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O'Neal. With two rookies coming from rich basketball backgrounds, the expectations placed upon them are immense.

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb BREAKING: Scotty Pippen Jr has signed a two-way contract with the Lakers & Shareef O'Neal will play for LA in Summer League!



(via Shams) BREAKING: Scotty Pippen Jr has signed a two-way contract with the Lakers & Shareef O'Neal will play for LA in Summer League! (via Shams) https://t.co/dBYnwJpoO4

In this regard, Pippen Jr. has shown competitive spirit early on. As per Kyle Goon, the freshman guard threw a massive shade at his father while revealing why they stopped playing one-on-ones. He said:

"I was wearing him out. I used to beat him, and he’d fake injuries and stuff. He wouldn’t give me the credit so we stopped playing a while ago."

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Scotty Pippen Jr., a new Lakers' two-way addition, says he and his HoF dad Scottie stopped playing one-on-one about two years ago: "I was wearing him out. I used to beat him, and he’d fake injuries and stuff. He wouldn’t give me the credit so we stopped playing a while ago." Scotty Pippen Jr., a new Lakers' two-way addition, says he and his HoF dad Scottie stopped playing one-on-one about two years ago: "I was wearing him out. I used to beat him, and he’d fake injuries and stuff. He wouldn’t give me the credit so we stopped playing a while ago."

The hilarious story doesn't come as a shock to any athlete. Pippen Jr., aged 21-years, has a significant youth advantage over his 56-year old Hall of Fame father. However, the notion of a 6x NBA champion resorting to faking injuries to avoid the shame of losing does force a little laughter.

Nevertheless, Pippen Jr. has shown some serious potential coming into this year's draft. What many consider to be a steal for the LA Lakers, the franchise and the fans will look forward to seeing him in action in the Summer League.

What can the LA Lakers expect from Scotty Pippen Jr.?

Scotty Pippen Jr. communicates on defense

Scotty Pippen Jr. went undrafted this year. However, this shouldn't dampen what the 21-year-old has to offer. Having enjoyed relatively successful campaigns over his three years with Vanderbilt, the junior guard has a lot to offer the Lakers organization.

Standing at only 6'1.5", as per NBA Draft Combine measurements, Pippen Jr. is undersized even at the guard position. While this stands in stark contrast to his father, who was a towering 6'8", Pippen Jr. has shown other ways to contribute.

During his time at Vanderbilt, the 21-year-old contributed to the scoring front primarily in his sophomore and junior seasons. Notching averages of over 20 points per game in both seasons, Pippen Jr. has shown the ability to score from all three levels.

⁸ ²⁴ @BeansGoated The Lakers struck gold with Scotty Pippen Jr. The Lakers struck gold with Scotty Pippen Jr. https://t.co/2TVcXjUjVn

While this doesn't necessarily make him shine on the scouting reports, it could be of great benefit to the Purple and Gold. The aspect that does make him stand out, is his hustle.

Scotty Pippen Jr. has shown some resemblance to his father on the defensive end of the floor. With a knack for racking up steals, the rookie guard could have a lot to offer as a pesky on-ball or weak-side defender.

Mavs / Magic Draft @MavsDraft Smothering defense by Scotty Pippen Jr. Jumper is real, defense is real, playmaking is real, and foul-drawing is real. Just a bit undersized. But there's a spot for him in the NBA Smothering defense by Scotty Pippen Jr. Jumper is real, defense is real, playmaking is real, and foul-drawing is real. Just a bit undersized. But there's a spot for him in the NBA https://t.co/Uiv0snjcmJ

Several believe that the role of a 3-and-D specialist would suit him best. While there is potential to benefit the Lakers, the system itself will define his role.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far