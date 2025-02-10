"I used to lead the league in technicals" - Hubie Brown quips at NBA referee as officials honor 2× NBA Coach of the Year with game ball

After 53 years in the NBA, 35 as a broadcaster, former coach Hubie Brown has decided to call it quits and officially retired from broadcasting. Brown, who is 91 years old, has been a significant figure in the league since 1972.

Brown ended his career as a broadcaster on Sunday as he called his final game which featured the Milwaukee Bucks going up against the Philadelphia 76ers. It was a fitting way to go for Brown, who began his coaching career in Milwaukee.

When the game between the Bucks and 76ers concluded, referee James Williams presented the game ball to the two-time NBA Coach of the Year as a farewell present. While it was a heartwarming gesture, Hubie didn't want to accept the gift without joking about how heated he used to be as a coach.

"Wait a second, Kevin Loughery and I used to lead the league in technicals," Brown hilariously told referee Williams after he was presented the game ball. "You're actually giving me a present representing the refs? Thank you very much."

Hubie Brown spent 13 seasons as an NBA head coach, starting with the Atlanta Hawks in 1976-77. He was named Coach of the Year the following season, as well as in 2003-04 with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Milwaukee Bucks win on Hubie Brown's final NBA game as a broadcaster

The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night. It was a special day in Milwaukee as their former assistant coach in the early '70s, Hubie Brown, broadcasted his final NBA game. It was a fitting way to retire as Brown ended his career in the city where it all started.

The Bucks secured a 135-127 victory over the 76ers on Brown's retirement game. Leading Milwaukee to victory in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo was none other than his co-star, Damian Lillard. Dame had a monstrous performance against the Sixers with 43 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals.

Bobby Portis and Gary Trent Jr. efficiently supported Lillard to help secure the win on Sunday. Portis had a double-double performance with 18 points and 13 rebounds. As for Trent Jr., he had an all-around performance, posting 23 points, six rebounds and three steals.

