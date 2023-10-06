“I used to style LeBron”: Rich Paul reflects on his journey with Lakers star who paid him $48,000 annually as a teenager

LeBron James' agent Rich Paul has come a long way from selling throwback jerseys to starting Klutch Sports in 2012. Rich Paul met LeBron in an airport in 2002, and since then, he has been a part of LeBron James' journey to greatness. He has built a unique approach to player-agent representation that has disrupted the traditional ways of player-agent representation.

Rich Paul's memoir "Lucky Me" is set to come out this Tuesday, Oct. 10. It will be published by Roc Lit 101, an imprint of Random House. It is a collaborative effort by the publishing house and Rich Paul. The memoir takes a deep dive into his past, focusing on his difficult upbringing and how his father prepared him for the future.

In an interview with The New York Times, he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I used to style LeBron his rookie year, I could be anything. I could be a stylist, music executive, coach.”

Reflecting on how LeBron James trusted his ability, Paul explained how the Lakers superstar paid him $48,000 a year when he was a teenager. In 2012, when he started Klutch Sports, LeBron and three other players immediately became his clients.

LeBron James was one of the first clients of Klutch Sports (via Instagram)

The Legacy of Rich Paul

Although in the interview with The New York Times, he implies that things would have been very different if he hadn't met LeBron, his contribution to the sporting world cannot be undermined.

Paul in an interview with The New York Times (via Instagram)

Paul, who is a long-time friend of the Lakers superstar, is considered to be one of the most powerful agents in the modern game. In the foreword to his friend's memoir, LeBron wrote:

“It’s straight-up disrespectful when they say, ‘Rich Paul is only successful because he’s doing this with LeBron.’ ”

He also added:

"That’s like saying I don’t demand the same excellence from my partners that I demand of myself, or that Rich’s other clients don’t think for themselves."

Paul's style of player representation has given them more control over their careers. Today, his agency Klutch Sports represents 198 clients from the NBA, WNBA and the NFL. He challenged the existing state of affairs in the player-agent world and created opportunities for himself and his clients through his out-of-the-box ideas. Today, he has a net worth of $120 dollars.

Paul is a source of inspiration for young people to get into this industry. His story is proof of how hard work and perseverance can lead you to your dreams irrespective of the circumstances.