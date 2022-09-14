“I value winning; I value my teammates and the culture that we’ve built" - Former NBA champion speaks out on his ambition with Milwaukee Bucks following contract extension

The Milwaukee Bucks recently offered Pat Connaughton a three-year contract extension worth $28.27 million. The Bucks guard will be making $9.42 million per year. Connaughton has gotten close with his Bucks teammates and is ready to contend for another championship with them.

“I value winning. I value my teammates and the culture that we’ve built. It will allow me to continue to grow my game while trying to compete for championships," Connaughton said.

Is Pat Connaughton a perfect fit for the Milwaukee Bucks?

Pat Connaughton is a role player coming off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks. While on the court, he provides his team with sharpshooting from downtown and occasionally slashes through defenders.

Aside from his scoring abilities, Connaughton can create plays for his teammates. Antetokounmpo's playing style is elevated by having shooters on the floor. Connaughton helps the team with his outside shooting and his timely rebounding.

Overall, Pat Connaughton is a vital role player for the Milwaukee Bucks. In last season's playoffs, Connaughton sank six 3-pointers against the Chicago Bulls. He can add 20 for his team on a good shooting night.

In Connaughton's first three seasons with the Bucks, he averaged 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 45.1% FG. Last season, he proved he could take his game to another level. Connaughton averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and shot 45.8% from the field.

Connaughton made it especially clear that he could score during the second round of the playoffs last season. During Khris Middleton's absence, Milwaukee needed a scorer to help Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. Pat Connaughton's number was called, and he delivered.

Despite losing to the Boston Celtics, Pat Connaughton proved he could keep up with the playoff pressure. Connaughton averaged 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 53.6% from the field. After solidifying himself as a role player, Connaughton wants his team to redeem themselves.

A good comparison for Connaughton's role is Alex Caruso. Caruso will make a similar amount next season, $9.03 million. However, Caruso averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Caruso also shot 33% from beyond the arc compared to Connaughton's 39.5%. Having a playmaker or a scorer off the bench has proven valuable for many teams.

Pat Connaughton can help the Bucks win. Teams need a combination of stars and role players. Connaughton's shooting and playmaking make him a valuable contributor to a contending team.

