"I've been accustomed to for 20 years" - LeBron James on his load management

LeBron James has said that he is not worried about his load management as he has almost single-handedly carried the LA Lakers this season.

The 17-time champions have had an inconsistent campaign, but James is having an MVP-caliber season. Playing his 19th NBA campaign, the 37-year-old is third in the league in minutes per game.

After the Lakers' loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, James was asked if he could sustain his high minutes for the rest of the season. 'The King' replied that he is used to playing a lot of minutes since his rookie year. He only wants to do his best to help the Lakers win every night.

"I don't get caught up in usage rates and heavy loads and things of that nature. I mean, that's been me my whole career since I was an 18-year-old kid taking over a franchise. That type of pressure or load is something I'm accustomed to. I've been accustomed to for 20 years," James said.

LeBron James is averaging 36.9 minutes per game this season, just behind Fred VanVleet and Kevin Durant. It's James' highest MPG since the 2017-18 season, his last year with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and his highest during his ongoing stint with the LA Lakers.

'The King', as he said, is not unaccustomed to heavy workloads, as his career minutes per game is 38.2. He's also one of the most durable players in NBA history, but playing at a very high level at his age is nothing short of remarkable.

LeBron James' LA Lakers fall to Sacramento Kings 125-116

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings

The LA Lakers lost their second straight game and 21st overall on Wednesday, against the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers blew a 14-point first-half lead to lose 125-116 on the night. LeBron James led all scorers with 34 points, while also adding seven rebounds and six assists.

James started at center once again, dominating offensively. The Lakers were able to build a big lead in the first half, but the Kings made runs at the end of the second quarter and start of the third. The game got out of hand for the Lakers in the third quarter, where they were outscored 40-23.

LeBron James did not get plenty of help from his teammates, as only two other Lakers players scored in double digits. Malik Monk bagged 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Austin Reaves scored a career-high 19 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook struggled for the third straight game. He finished with just eight points on 2-of-14 shooting from the field. Westbrook is averaging 7.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists in his last three games, while shooting 20.0% from the field.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, six Kings players scored in double figures, led by De'Aaron Fox with 29 points. Tyrese Haliburton had a double double of 14 points and ten assists, while Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III had 23 and 16 points respectively. The win snapped the Kings' five-game losing streak.

Edited by Bhargav