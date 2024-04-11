"I've already started": Ty Lue breaks silence on facing red-hot Dallas Mavericks in 1st round

As the playoffs draw near, the LA Clippers are bracing for what promises to be an intense showdown against the Dallas Mavericks in the opening round. Coach Tye Lue and the team have already begun preparation for the game.

The two teams are currently in a tight battle for the fourth spot in the Western Conference playoff race, each vying for the home-court advantage in the postseason's initial stages.

LA Clippers beat reporter Joey Linn on X (formerly Twitter), relayed Lue's message:

"I've already started."

Lue and the LA Clippers expect a formidable challenge from the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs. Dallas has been on a solid streak, winning their last five games and sixteen out of their last eighteen.

Despite the Mavericks' powerful run, the Clippers hold the advantage in their head-to-head matchups this season, leading 2-1 and winning their last two contests.

The NBA playoffs begin on April 20 after the Play-In Tournament from April 16 to 19.

Ty Lue says Clippers are determined to secure the fourth spot in the Western Conference

Ty Lue said the LA Clippers are not taking any chances as they want to end the regular season on a high note and solidify their grip on the fourth spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

Presently, the Clippers hold the fourth position with a 51-29 record, while the Mavericks are right behind at fifth and are just a game down at 50-30. Both have two games remaining in their regular season schedule.

Understanding the gravity of their situation, Ty Lue said he was not likely to let his players rest just yet. According to a recent report that came out in the Press-Telegram he added:

"I mean we're still fighting for that four seed, so (not) until we are able to clinch that, or we understand that we have a chance to clinch it or we don't have a chance to clinch it. ... right now, our focus is on just playing better basketball, continuing to keep getting better and ending up the best we can as far as seeding."

The Clippers had lost a step in their playoff push after losing to the Phoenix Suns in the backend of their back-to-back set on Wednesday, falling 124-108.

They, however, have the opportunity to bounce back in their remaining home games against the Utah Jazz on Friday and the Houston Rockets on Sunday.