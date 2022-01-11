"I’ve always admired the way KD gets it done" - Steph Curry on comparisons between him and Kevin Durant as scorers

NBA and former Golden State Warriors superstar teammates Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have taken the league by storm with their incredible scoring output so far this season.

During an interview with GQ Sports, Steph Curry answered a fan question which essentially asked if the dup are in their own league right now in terms of scoring when compared to the rest of the NBA. Curry said:

"I’ve always admired the way KD gets it done. Obviously, playing against him for many years and being his teammate for three years, he is the most gifted scorer in terms of being able to get a shot off - obviously at 7 feet he can shoot over anybody."

Curry continued:

"But when it comes to overall skill and the way that I try to get it done at 6’3, if I’m in that comparison at the top of the league in terms of scoring, then I’m doing something right."

The likes of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young also need to be mentioned in this conversation as all of them are averaging more points per game than Curry.

Is Steph Curry the best scorer in the game right now?

Golden State Warriors star Curry against the Dallas Mavericks

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter to have graced the sport and one of the best scorers in the game right now. Curry is currently averaging 26.8 points, 6 assists and 5.3 rebounds while shooting the ball at over 42% from the field and above 38% from the perimeter.

Curry's ability to score from anywhere on the floor and from all sorts of angles makes him an offensive juggernaut that is nearly impossible to guard as he throws defenses in disarray. His ability to covert free throws (91.9% from the line), shoot mid range jumpers, convert from beyond the arc and from deep makes him a headache for any opposing head coach.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Stephen Curry finished with 40 points vs Cavs on Thursday & made 9 3-pointers.



Curry made 9 3-pointers in a game for the 38th time in his career.



Curry has more games with 9 3-pointers since April (with 10) than any other player has in his career in NBA history. Stephen Curry finished with 40 points vs Cavs on Thursday & made 9 3-pointers.Curry made 9 3-pointers in a game for the 38th time in his career.Curry has more games with 9 3-pointers since April (with 10) than any other player has in his career in NBA history. https://t.co/q5zooHZWCB

A career 43% shooter from downtown, it almost feels like Curry is going to score every time he shoots the basketball. Without Klay Thompson, Chef Curry is having to do a lot more offensively and this results in him having more shots.

Steph Curry's movement without the ball is almost something to behold as he opens up the opposing defense unlike any other player. His chemistry and understanding with someone like Draymond Green and the plays being composed by head coach Steve Kerr, makes him a daunting prospect to guard.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Stephen Curry now has 3,000 career 3-pointers, the first player to reach the mark in NBA history. He has made a 3-pointer in 157 straight games, tying himself for the longest streak all-time. Stephen Curry now has 3,000 career 3-pointers, the first player to reach the mark in NBA history. He has made a 3-pointer in 157 straight games, tying himself for the longest streak all-time. https://t.co/Rl7m6AEJV5

Nonetheless, one can't unequivocally call Curry the best scorer in the game right now due to the performances of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young along with Kevin Durant.

