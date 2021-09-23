"I've always been so blown away by LeBron James" - UFC President Dana White praises the LA Lakers star's work ethic

UFC President Dana White has come out and praised LeBron James for his mentality and work ethic. Present at an UFC event recently, here's what White said about James:

“I’m always so blown away by LeBron James. If you look at LeBron James and how young he came into the NBA, and what he’s done, what he’s accomplished."

White continued,

"And no matter how much money he has made, he’s never in trouble, and he’s always trying to be better and always trying to win. You know, when you have that type of a mentality, like a LeBron James. Sky is the limit, man.”

LeBron James doesn't necessarily share the best of relationships with MMA athletes, as one of the fighters, Colby Covington, had come out and challenged the LA Lakers superstar to a fight following their differences in political opinions. However, White's comments confirm that James is well respected in the MMA community for his body of work.

LeBron James would want the title of the 'best player in the world back' in the 2021-22 NBA season

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

LeBron James and the LA Lakers had a 2020-21 NBA season to forget as the team ended up crashing out of the playoffs in the first round to eventual finalists the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James could do little to help his team get past the initial stage because of Anthony Davis's injury and Dennis Schroder's made things easier for the Phoenix Suns, who took due advantage of the situation.

This led to a major debate between analysts and fans, who opined that LeBron James had lost the status of the 'best player in the world', and the crown instead went to Kevin Durant, who was inches away from willing his team into the Eastern Conference Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo also became part of the conversation after his mammoth performance throughout the playoffs, which ended in the Milwaukee Bucks winning the championship.

Also Read

However, it's certain that the 'King' will come back for his crown, even in his 19th year in the NBA. LeBron James and the LA Lakers are prime candidates to win the championship next season, and Purple and Gold will certainly need him to be at his best if they want to raise banner number 18.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar