"I've called him Luka legend, new-age Larry Bird" - NBA analyst concedes defeat against Nick Wright after favoring Phoenix Suns over Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić has garnered comparisons to the great Larry Bird after he led his team to a victory against the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

On Fox Sports' morning show "First Things First," co-host Chris Broussard conceded defeat to Nick Wright's prediction of the Dallas Mavericks winning this series.

Broussard believes Luka Dončić is the second coming of Larry Bird as he gave credit to head coach Jason Kidd as well for making the right decisions. Broussard said:

"The bottom line is Luka and the Mavs got it done. I got to give props to Jason Kidd, great adjustments particularly defensively and emotionally.

"We talked about this. He hit just the right tone when he called out his role players and when he called out Luka. Because after Game 2, he called him out about his defense and Luka got better. I've called him Luka Legend, the new-age Larry Bird."

Dončić in the series against the Suns averaged 32.6 points per game, along with 9.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field and 33.8% from the perimeter.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "I've never had to say this but I'm going to say it right now. @getnickwright , you were right. Have your day. Have your fun. ... The bottom line is Luka & the Mavs got it done. Props to Jason Kidd — great adjustments defensively & emotionally." — @Chris_Broussard "I've never had to say this but I'm going to say it right now. @getnickwright, you were right. Have your day. Have your fun. ... The bottom line is Luka & the Mavs got it done. Props to Jason Kidd — great adjustments defensively & emotionally." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/xiYuILliKT

Luka Dončić's MVP caliber season for the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns — Game 2

While household names like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo were finalists in the MVP race, Luka Dončić went under the radar.

However, with the surge from the Mavericks towards the end of the regular season, people have started recognizing Dončić's incredible campaign.

Dončić had six games during the regular season with 40 or more points and 13 games with 35 or more. He also had 13 games with 12 or more assists.

This suggests that he is a complete offensive player who improves his teammates, but can also score at a fantastic rate.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Luka Doncic had 27 points in the first half.



The Suns had 27 points in the first half.



Doncic is the first player in the last 25 postseasons to equal or exceed the opposing team's point total in a half. Luka Doncic had 27 points in the first half. The Suns had 27 points in the first half. Doncic is the first player in the last 25 postseasons to equal or exceed the opposing team's point total in a half. https://t.co/W5Unt2MRzi

The only issue for Dončić seems to be health. He has constantly struggled with weight and ankle issues throughout his career. This is probably the only reason why he wasn’t in the MVP conversation this year.

The Dallas Mavericks' front office needs to surround him with capable players to hunt down a championship. While their performance against the Suns was unexpected, this team isn't quite there yet in terms of contending for a title.

But given the way Dončić has performed thus far in his short career, comparisons to Larry Bird might be warranted.

He has carried the team and put in performances that even Larry Legend would be proud of. If he can lead the team to a championship this season, then he is on the trajectory to become as good as Larry Bird, if not better.

