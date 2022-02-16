“I've had some dark times over these last six months” - Ben Simmons responds to fans questioning his mental health claims

Ben Simmons made his first public appearance since last season and said he is excited and happy to be on the Brooklyn Nets. On Tuesday, he spoke about his new squad and the chance to face his former Philadelphia 76ers on the road March 10.

He is ecstatic to play alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant and believes the trio will be scary. However, the most important issue he discussed was his mental health and how being on the Nets has improved his condition.

Simmons hasn't played a single game since Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs in May. His confidence and dedication to basketball was put in question, and many challenged his mental health claims. When asked about what motivated his decision to leave Philly, he said:

"The mental health has nothing to do with the trade. It was a bunch of things I was dealing with as a person and my personal life that I don't want to get in depth with. But I'm here now. It's a blessing to be in an organization like this, and I'm just looking forward to get back on the floor and building something great here.

"They should be happy I'm smiling, honestly. I've had some dark times over these last six months, and I'm just happy to be with this team"

He added that it wasn't one particular thing that snapped for him that motivated him to make his drastic decision to hold out but rather a series of events that bundled up over the years.

Simmons might soon see the floor, and he credited the Brooklyn organization for being so welcoming and understanding.

Philadelphia's fanbase is known for being extremely aggressive, and ex-players like Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley have commented on the hostility of the crowd. Simmons continued:

"It was just piled up a bunch of things that were going on over the years to where I just knew I wasn't myself. That was the major thing for me, and I needed to get back into that place ... being happy as a person"

Simmons stressed mental health and happiness as his major motivation for demanding a trade out of Philadelphia.

Simmons mentioned he didn't even talk to Joel Embiid before leaving the city.

Ben Simmons has paid over $20 million in fines this season

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021 NBA playoffs

When Ben Simmons decided not to play this season, he made it clear money doesn't motivate him. He was willing to sit out the entire season if no trade had materialized by the NBA trade deadline Thursday and was quite clear on not negotiating with the franchise.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported on the situation before the deadline. A source close to Simmons spoke about the player's decision and how he was adamant about not playing for Philadelphia despite the fines and lack of pay. The source said:

"We don't give a f*** about the money. ... That's not what this is. It's hard for people to understand. But if you believe in what you're doing and that this is not the right situation for you, and you're trying to get to a better place, the money doesn't matter. Obviously it's a financial hit. But you adjust."

Simmons has paid over $20 million in fines this season. Each missed game cost him $360,000, and he paid additional fines for each missed practice and media session.

Simmons will now make the remainder of his $30 million salary with the Brooklyn Nets and has joined the team on their one-game, cross-city road trip. Brooklyn visits the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

