Jalen Green and Draya Michele have drawn plenty of attention to their relationship because of their age gap. Recently, the 40-year-old Michele playfully teased the Phoenix Suns guard for being 17 years younger than her.On Wednesday's episode of the YouTube series &quot;Home Team,&quot; Green and Michele took a relationship quiz that covered a wide range of topics. One of the questions they had to answer was bound to create fireworks: Who is the better driver? When Green hinted that Michele wasn't quite up to snuff behind the wheel, the reality TV star couldn't resist taking a playful jab of her own.&quot;I've had a driver's license, like, your whole life,&quot; Michele pointed out.In response, Green brushed off Michele's taunt, saying that he &quot;didn't care&quot; as long as he added a point to his score in the relationship quiz.Green's offseason hasn't been all fun and games, however, as he was traded for the first time in his NBA career. After spending four seasons with the Houston Rockets, the 6-foot-4 guard was included in the package shipped to Phoenix in exchange for Kevin Durant.Despite this significant shift in Green's career, it would appear that his relationship with Michele is still going strong. Green and Michele started getting romantically linked in the summer of 2023, and by the following year, they welcomed their first child Lyght Green.In the past, Michele has commented on netizens who mind her 17-year difference with Green, saying that their decision to weigh in on that matter was &quot;kinda weird.&quot; Still, that didn't stop the former &quot;Basketball Wives LA&quot; star from prodding Green about their age gap in that YouTube clip.&quot;This was my first time experiencing a trade&quot;: Draya Michele opens up on bf Jalen Green being shipped to PhoenixThough Michele has been linked to other players like DeShawn Stevenson and Gilbert Arenas, her present relationship with Green has given her an insight into one particularly challenging NBA experience.In an interview with New York Post, Michele got candid on witnessing Green go through the process of moving from one team to another.&quot;Well, this was my first time experiencing a trade,&quot; Michele said. &quot;I just think, you know, as his girlfriend, my main responsibility is to support him wherever we were going.&quot;Michele added that she joked about accompanying Green to &quot;hell&quot; if he had to play for that team — on the condition that she gets &quot;good SPF.&quot;