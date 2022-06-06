"I’ve earned differential treatment; I enjoy that!" - Draymond Green defiant after controversial refereeing allows him to skip ejection for foul on Jaylen Brown in Game 2 of NBA Finals

Draymond Green has earned his stripes as a bit of a menace on the floor. However, his latest dust-up with Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 garnered particular attention from the media.

Prior to the end of the second-quarter, a tense finals game saw emotions run high as a minor run-in between Brown and Green ignited. In a charged situation that could have resulted in a physical altercation, the two had to be separated to prevent escalation.

ESPN @espn Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown had to be separated after this interaction. Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown had to be separated after this interaction. https://t.co/pyEdSepMjV

Discussing the situation, as per Malika Andrews, Draymond Green had this to say when he addressed Michael Eaves of ESPN:

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Draymond Green, in part, to @michaeleaves on getting tangled up with Jaylen Brown: "It's the NBA finals. Like I said, I wear my badge of honor. It's not that I'm saying they necessarily treat me different. I've earned differential treatment. I enjoy that. I embrace that…"

"It’s the NBA finals. Like I said, I wear my badge of honor. It’s not that I’m saying they necessarily treat me different. I’ve earned differential treatment. I enjoy that. I embrace that…"

In this context, Green could be referring to his reputation. An easy target for referees in most cases, the 32-year-old has amassed several technical foul charges for his intensity.

Green agreed that it garnered the same response from referees. However, he embraced it as part of his game, as well.

While the standing call on the floor was a common foul, the interaction was under review for double technicals. Fortunately, for both, this was avoided. However, this has been subject to some controversy, considering the position Draymond Green was in.

There have been several reactions to the situation. With the general tone suggesting that Green was "protected" by the referees, the Golden State Warriors benefitted from the ruling regardless.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I'll go along with no technical on Draymond, but IF ONE HAD BEEN DESERVED, REFS CANNOT PROTECT HIM (OR SAVE HIM FROM HIMSELF). A TECH IS A TECH, NO MATTER THE CIRCUMSTANCE. I'll go along with no technical on Draymond, but IF ONE HAD BEEN DESERVED, REFS CANNOT PROTECT HIM (OR SAVE HIM FROM HIMSELF). A TECH IS A TECH, NO MATTER THE CIRCUMSTANCE.

Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente Draymond Green should have 7 technicals already. This is a joke. Draymond Green should have 7 technicals already. This is a joke.

Dan Kelley @DanKelley66



Jeff Van Gundy says it’s good officiating to not go by the book. That is a direct quote. Who knew? It’s interesting that Steve Javie says you need to consider that Draymond Green already has a technical foul when making a decision here. Is that true @NBAOfficial Jeff Van Gundy says it’s good officiating to not go by the book. That is a direct quote. Who knew? It’s interesting that Steve Javie says you need to consider that Draymond Green already has a technical foul when making a decision here. Is that true @NBAOfficial?Jeff Van Gundy says it’s good officiating to not go by the book. That is a direct quote. Who knew?

With a 107-88 win in Game 2, the Golden State Warriors have leveled the series. However, with the state of officiating under some scrutiny, the series could see some changes as it heads to Boston.

Jaylen Brown's suggestive response to the situation with Draymond Green

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart argue a call

Given how much pressure players feel during the finals, a dust-up was inevitable. However, the result was not favorable for Boston as they succumbed to the Warriors' pace in the second-half of the game.

Addressing the moment and the resulting foul call, Jaylen Brown had this to say about Draymond Green and the Dubs:

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics "He'll do whatever it takes to win. He'll pull you, he'll grab you and try to muck the game up"



Jaylen Brown on Draymond Green in Game 2

"That's what they're going to do. That's what he's going to do. He's going to try to muck the game up. Try to raise their level of intensity. We gotta raise ours. I feel like they got away with a lot tonight, but we gotta come ready to play."

Considering that a double technical could have resulted in an ejection for Green, Brown hinted at the officials "protecting" Green in the situation. While speculation is all that's present, the end ruling remains a shooting foul.

In this regard, Jaylen Brown had to show respect to Green for doing what he does as well. Considering the intensity he brings to every game, the Warriors veteran also does the "dirty work' to ensure a win for his team.

While it may seem Green indulged in some unsavory actions, the result often favors Golden State. Viewing the increased physicality of the finals as a "challenge," Brown and the Boston Celtics will look to regain the lead at home in Game 3.

