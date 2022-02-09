"I've earned the right to be in the closing lineups"- Russell Westbrook takes subtle dig at Frank Vogel after being left out of closing lineup against Bucks

Russell Westbrook is not having the best of times with the LA Lakers, and his woes continued against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 33-year-old was once again on the bench in the closing minutes as the purple and gold endured a disappointing defeat at home. In his post-game interview, the former MVP said he thinks he has done enough to deserve a place in the closing lineup.

Westbrook had a poor game against the Bucks, scoring only ten points. With the team trailing by 24 points entering the fourth quarter, many thought Westbrook would play some minutes. However, Frank Vogel didn't bring on his superstar. When asked if he had to reach any benchmarks to feature in the closing lineup, Westbrook replied with a smile:

"I shouldn't have to hit any benchmark, to be honest. I put a lot of work in, and I got a lot of respect in this game; I dont have to hit a benchmark, and I shouldn't have to. I have earned the right, you know, to be in closing lineups; you know numbers will tell you, but I dont have to explain that, but like I said once again that ain't my decision.

"That's his decision that he and the staff think is best for the game and unfortunately, you know, you just gotta go with it and figure it out the best way I can, and be there for my teammates as much as I can, and make sure I come in to work and do my job as a professional."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "I told [AD and LeBron] I wish I could help them. Unfortunately, I wasn't in the game to help...that's not my call." Russell Westbrook addresses the media following tonight's 131-116 #Lakers loss. @LakersReporter "I told [AD and LeBron] I wish I could help them. Unfortunately, I wasn't in the game to help...that's not my call." Russell Westbrook addresses the media following tonight's 131-116 #Lakers loss. @LakersReporter https://t.co/LJXE0tMCi6

Russell Westbrook unfazed by booing from LA crowd

Russell Westbrook has faced a lot of heat for his recent performances.

Russell Westbrook has received a lot of heat from the media, with even fans slamming him for his recent performances. The former MVP was at the receiving end of boos from the Lakers faithful after his outing against the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Westbrook hails from Los Angeles, and the booing hasn't helped his confidence. However, the nine-time All-Star is not fazed by it, and intends to keep performing to the best of his abilities. Talking about the same in the post-game interaction, he said:

"Sign of respect. My mindset and what I'm able to do for this game is not predicated on boos. I have a platform that I am able to use to be able to do other things that god has blessed me with to be able to do, and I will continue to do those things regardless of people boo for me, cheer for me, cuss me out, call me name;, it doesn't really matter."

"The most important part is that I continue to use my gift to be able to play basketball, and use that platform to be able to help other people around the world, and that's all I can do, and that's it."

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Laker fans are booing Russell Westbrook after this awful miss Laker fans are booing Russell Westbrook after this awful miss 😳 https://t.co/yOrAtlB5EA

Playing for the LA Lakers has been his dream, and although things have not gone as expected, Westbrook is not one to feel disheartened.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the All-Star break approaching, Russell Westbrook will have time to start afresh. He is one of the best point guards in the league, and if he gets going, there is no doubt the Lakers would be a tough team to stop.

Edited by Bhargav