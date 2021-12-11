“I’ve got to keep on moving forward, keep on getting better and keep helping my teammates win games” - Giannis Antetokounmpo after becoming the all-time blocks leader for Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is already a living legend for the Milwaukee Bucks after delivering a championship last season. The Greek Freak furthered his legendary status by becoming the Bucks' all-time leader in blocked shots on Friday against the Houston Rockets.

Following the 123-114 win over the Rockets, Antetokounmpo talked about his new accomplishment and how it felt knowing he had another franchise record. The two-time MVP responded by saying that he's happy about it. However, he added that he'll continue becoming a better player.

"It's big time. Great compliment to my career, but I've got to keep getting better. Got to keep defending better. It's great to accomplish something like that in my career, but I've got to keep on moving forward, keep on getting better and keep helping my teammates win games," Giannis Antetokounmpo said.

In the win against the Rockets, Antetokounmpo was unstoppable as the Bucks ended Houston's seven-game winning streak. Antetokounmpo ended the game with 41 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. The two blocked shots made him the Bucks' franchise leader in the category, overtaking Alton Lister.

Apart from becoming the all-time leader in blocked shots, Antetokounmpo is also the Bucks' franchise leader in defensive rebounds, free throw attempts and triple-doubles. He is in the top ten of almost every major stat category in Bucks' history.

According to Basketball Reference, Giannis Antetokoumpo is second in total rebounds, points and assists, fourth in games played and sixth in steals. If if ends his career in Milwaukee, he'll probably own most if not all of the team's franchise records.

Giannis Antetokounmpo bounces back in win over the Houston Rockets

Before the win over the Houston Rockets, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Miami Heat, 113-104. Antetokounmpo had a poor game, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

He felt he was not aggressive enough against a depleted Heat team that was missing Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. The Bucks were on a roll heading into that game, winning ten of their previous 11 games. They had wins over teams such as the LA Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nevertheless, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks bounced back with a vengeance against the Rockets on Friday. The Greek Freak put up 41 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks on the night against the Rockets.

Khris Middleton added 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Bobby Portis also had 21 points with eight rebounds, two steals and three blocked shots. Jrue Holiday finished with 12 points and seven assists, while Pat Connaughton had 16 points off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks continue their road trip on Sunday against the New York Knicks before finishing off in Boston to face the Celtics. The Bucks are currently third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 17-10 record.

