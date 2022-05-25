"I’ve got kids; Send them to school every day, drop them off" - Stephen Curry echoes Steve Kerr's thoughts on gun control, mentions Texas incident "was on everybody’s mind coming into the game"

Stephen Curry showed his support for Steve Kerr after the head coach went off in his pre-game interview when asked about the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,Texas. The 56-year-old stated he was tired of offering condolences to families who lost their loved ones.

This was not the first time coach Kerr spoke about a social issue. Coming into Game 4, the Warriors just needed a win to move to the NBA Finals, but Kerr felt talking about the shooting was very important. In his pre-game interview, he said:

"I'm not going to talk about basketball. Nothing's happened with our team in the last six hours. We're gonna start the same way tonight. Any basketball questions don't matter. Since we left shootaround, 14 children were killed 400 miles from here and a teacher, and in the last ten days, we've had elderly black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo. We've had Asian churchgoers killed in Southern California, and now we've had children murdered at school."

Steve Kerr appeared to be furious about the incident and made some comments on how the senators had failed to contain these shootings. He further stated:

"When are we gonna do something? I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out here. I'm so tired of the moments of silence, enough. There's 50 senators right now, who refuse to vote on HRA, which is background check rule that the house passed a couple of years ago. It's been sitting there for [a] few years, and there's a reason they wont vote on it, to hold onto power."

Coach Kerr had nothing else but pure disappointment and fury toward yet another mass shooting. Stephen Curry, one of the team's leaders, supported his coach's comments and offered to take up the challenge to make things better. Speaking in his post-game interview, Curry said:

"I appreciate his leadership. It was on everybody's mind coming into the game. Just kind of hard to, you know, stay focused and going out playing basketball and knowing what happened in this state. I got kids, send them to school every day, drop them off and you feel for the parents that are going through what they're going through.

"I can't even image the pain, so for coach to come out here and say what he said, and every word was powerful was meaningful, I accept that challenge of trying to figure out a way to use my voice again and platform to help hopefully make change and you can tell what it meant to him."

Stephen Curry shares how difficult it was to play the game after hearing about the inhuman shooting in Texas

Stephen Curry during the Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

The Golden State Warriors came into Game 4 with a solid 3-0 lead and had a chance to pull off a sweep. However, this morning an incident at an elementary school in Texas shocked the entire nation. Prior to the game, there was a moment of silence, but Stephen Curry stated that it was not very difficult to get the incident off his head. When asked about the difficulties of playing through this in his post-game interview, he replied by saying:

"Obviously, your mind wanders from time to time, but especially the moment of silence before the game and all of that, so it's tough, but it reminds you how blessed we are to be able to do what we do and that we can't get lost in the basketball game for two and a half hours, you know even though it is difficult, knowing what is going on in our country."

Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most popular athletes in the world. He, along with LeBron James and other NBA players, have often spoken about social issues, and this being one that has affected the lives of many Americans, a strong initiative could be expected to start.

