"I've got LA Lakers winning at home by 20" - Skip Bayless backs LeBron James and co. to beat Golden State Warriors in NBA Play-In game

Defending NBA champions LA Lakers are set to go head-to-head with Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors later today in what promises to be a high-octane encounter. LeBron James has had his injury woes through the second half of the season while Anthony Davis has looked back to his best in recent weeks.

While the LA Lakers have the potential to dominate the Golden State Warriors physically with their size, Stephen Curry can counter it with his sniper-like shooting skills.

The LA Lakers had the best defense in the regular season and are arguably the best-equipped team to neutralize Curry's enormous threat.

WE GOT A LAKERS VS. WARRIORS PLAY-IN GAME 🤯



Another chapter in the LeBron-Steph rivalry pic.twitter.com/hpA2VtU5RJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2021

In this scenario, Skip Bayless of the Undisputed backed the LA Lakers to cruise to victory in the play-in match:

“This marquee match-up tonight is a mismatch on the court. When we talk of the head of the snake for the Golden State Warriors, the problem is they only have the head, there is nobody for the rest of the snake. The head will try to bite, but the Lakers will subdue the head, because they will put three men on the head, and the head will be without venom. Here is my final score. I have got the home team winning by 20.”

.@RealSkipBayless on the Lakers vs Warriors matchup:



"I've got the Lakers winning at home by 20. The Lakers have done simply the best job against Steph Curry this year." pic.twitter.com/jndFMBlNVZ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 19, 2021

Hence, Bayless appears overtly confident that LeBron James and the LA Lakers will see off the Golden State Warriors later tonight, although the same cannot be said about Stephen A Smith of ESPN’s First Take.

Stephen A. Smith believes Stephen Curry’s Warriors can beat LeBron James’ LA Lakers

On the other hand, Stephen A. Smith has a slightly different opinion. When asked by Molly Querim which of the two teams will be the more “intriguing winners”, Smith said:

“We all know it’s the Warriors because the expectations are for the Lakers. The only thing we are worried about is whether they are healthy. If they are healthy we expect them to win (against the Warriors). Nobody will expect that with this Golden State Warriors sans Klay Thompson. Then you got Steph Curry, the lead’s top-scorer, the ultimnate sniper, the greatest shooter god ever created. If he can put himself and the Warriors in a position where they can make a run, Could you imagine how sensational that would be?”

While Smith appeared confident that the LA Lakers will find a way to defeat the Golden State Warriors, he believes that an upset would be much more intriguing to watch.

Stephen Smith went on to talk about LeBron James and Anthony Davis and said the All-Star pair bring a range of weapons to the basketball court and have a high understanding of the game.

Smith believes that it will be intriguing if Stephen Curry can carry the Golden State Warriors past the LA Lakers.

Smith went on to back the LA Lakers to pull off a victory, but suggested that for the Golden State Warriors to come through would be a humungous achievement. Stephen Smith also believes the Warriors will be back in reckoning as an elite team in the NBA once Klay Thompson returns from his injury next season.