“I’ve got LeBron tell me all the things he wants to happen, reality is he played a role in what is currently happening” - Jordan Cornette on LeBron James’ legacy potentially being at stake next year

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has come under immense criticism for coming out and saying that he wishes to play with Steph Curry.

On ESPN's morning show First Take, filling in for Stephen A. Smith was Jordan Cornette, who lambasted King James for not focusing on building the right team for next season and talking about fantasy basketball of wanting to play with Curry. He said:

"I've got LeBron tell me all the things he wants to happen. Reality is, he played a role in what is currently happening. Does it tarnish his legacy the past year that's happened? Absolutely not. But could it tarnish his legacy if he doesn't figure out a way to get out of this next season? Then, yes."

Jordan was referring to the roster put together by the Lakers this season as James had a lot of say on who is on the team and who is not, and with the way things have unfolded this season, it has been a colossal failure from the organization and LeBron James.

However, to a degree, LeBron can hold his head up high as he continues to put MVP caliber numbers and him saying that he wants to play with Curry is no secret as his admiration for the guard has always been clear.

Is LeBron James at fault for the failures of the Lakers this season?

King James watching the game against the Phoenix Suns

The LA Lakers (31-48) have had a tumultuous campaign, failing to even make the play-in tournament. This has led many to place the blame on LeBron James for their shortcomings.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James is the first player in NBA history with a 50-point game before turning 21 and after turning 35.

King James is vying for the scoring title while putting up MVP-caliber numbers. He is averaging 30.3 points per game (trailing Joel Embiid's 30.4 ppg) while shooting 52.4%, including 35.9% from beyond the arc. James, who has six triple-doubles and 21 double-doubles, is also averaging 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

While his performances have been borderline flawless, at least on offense, roster construction is where James gets attributed the most blame. Passing on DeMar DeRozan and Buddy Hield to get Westbrook backfired tremendously. The duo have failed to establish chemistry this season and the former OKC Thunder superstar's performances in general have been disappointing, especially when James needed him to play at an All-Star level with Anthony Davis missing so many games.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Yesterday, the Lakers allowed 48 points in the 1st quarter, their most allowed in a 1st quarter in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55).



Tonight, they scored 12 points in the 1st quarter and went 0-13 on 3-pt FG, the most 3-pt FGA without a make in a 1st quarter in NBA history. Yesterday, the Lakers allowed 48 points in the 1st quarter, their most allowed in a 1st quarter in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55).Tonight, they scored 12 points in the 1st quarter and went 0-13 on 3-pt FG, the most 3-pt FGA without a make in a 1st quarter in NBA history.

Another major problem for the Lakers has been their defense. The league's oldest roster simply cannot stay with the youthfulness and energy of other teams. They are ranked 22nd in defensive ratings.

All these factors have contributed to the downfall of the Lakers. But proportioning most of the blame on just James is premature. His performances on the court have been faultless, even if his decision off the court with regards to the roster has not been.

