"I've got him number 9 on my top-10" - Skip Bayless downplays LeBron James passing Karl Malone on all-time NBA scoring list

NBA and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was once again the headline act despite losing to the Washington Wizards as he inched ever closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring by moving past Karl Malone.

However, on Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, sports media personality Skip Bayless spoke about how James is ranked ninth in his top-10 players of all time despite a historic night against the Wizards. Bayless said:

"I have him number 9 on my top-10. When he passed Karl the other night, all it said to me was that he's an all-time great player who's been able to play a long, long time in this league. It's nothing but a longevity record and it's a great one. But it's just longevity."

King James is in hot pursuit of the scoring title this season as he battles it out with Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokoumpo with Kevin Durant not far behind. The Lakers superstar dropped 38 points, collected 10 rebounds and dished out six assists on this historic night.

LeBron James' scoring prowess this season

King James en route to dropping 50 points against the Washington Wizards

LeBron James, at age 37 in his 19th season in the league has been playing at an MVP caliber level and been the only beacon of hope for the Lakers. He has had to do more than he would have liked at this point in his career during the regular season and this is a testament to the greatness of King James.

James is currently averaging 29.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, while shooting the ball better than 52% from the field and nearly 36% from beyond the arc while also shooting over 75% from the free throw line. He has recorded five triple-doubles and 20 double-doubles this season for the Lakers. King James has 31 games this season with 30 or more points, and two games with 50 or more points.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James had his first 50-point game when he was 20 years, 80 days old.



He had his last 50-piece when he was 37 years, 65 days old.



LeBron’s prime has lasted for 16 years, 11 months, 13 days.

When you factor in the position (center) he has to play this season for the Lakers due to the absence of Anthony Davis and inability to establish chemistry with Russell Westbrook, it is even more remarkable the numbers he's managed to produce at this stage of his career.

LeBron James in Year 19 is also attempting the most shots of his career from the perimeter as he continues to improve his efficiency from beyond the arc as this helps in avoiding the clanging and banging he has to endure while attacking the rim. This will help him prolong his career.

It is also only a matter of time before he eclipses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing scoring record and will also all in all likelihood finish his career ranked top-five in almost all major statistical categories.

James may not be recognized as the greatest scorer the game has ever seen. But it is likely that he will end up with the most points scored by a player ever in the league, all the while managing to average over 27 points for his career.

