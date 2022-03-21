"I've not gotten my thank you card from LeBron yet this year" - NBA Play-In tournament creator takes playful dig at LeBron James as LA Lakers struggle to enter postseason

The LA Lakers, featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, were heavy favorites to win the NBA championship this season. The team also have Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard in their ranks. As improbable as it seems, they are now teetering on the brink of a truly disastrous season.

Nobody ever thought that the LA Lakers season would be this horrible, not with LeBron James and a cast of former All-Star players. Instead of challenging for the best record in the NBA, they are now desperately hanging on by a thread to grab a coveted play-in spot.

Ironically enough, they will likely have to go through the very mini-tournament that the Lakers’ franchise player lambasted last year.

On an episode of ESPN Daily, Evan Wasch, the NBA executive credited as the creator of the play-in tournament, took a hilarious ribbing at the four-time MVP:

“I've not gotten my thank you card from LeBron yet this year, as they pursue the 9th seed which will give them an opportunity to get in the playoffs. We'll see.”

Pablo Torre







If LeBron still wants to fire Mr. Play-In (NBA VP Evan Wasch): New #ESPNDaily, live from @SloanSportsConf, on how to save the regular season from our ringz fetish

The LA Lakers were the seventh seed last year and could have made it safely to the playoffs before the play-in tourney was introduced. Instead, they needed to go through their old nemesis, the Golden State Warriors, for a big-time showdown.

LeBron James was magnificent in that game, finishing with a triple-double of 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He also made a crucial three-point shot to rally the Lakers to victory. Despite the win, “King James” voiced out his displeasure and even asked the NBA to fire Evan Wasch.

LeBron James on the play-in tournament: "Whoever came up with that s--- needs to be fired"

Almost a year after James castigated the creator of the play-in tournament, he may end up thanking Wasch for saving the Lakers’ embarrassing season.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have the inside track to the last play-in berth

From tournament favorites to desperately hoping to enter the play-in tournament, the Lakers' season has been terrible. [Photo: NBA.com]

After the loss to the Washington Wizards, the LA Lakers are now in 10th place in the West with a 30-41 record and are holding on for dear life. They are only 2.5 games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in ticket. However, all is not guaranteed for the Lakers as they have the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA.

Of the Lakers’ 11 remaining games, eight will be against playoff-bound teams who are still jockeying for better positions in the postseason. The Hollywood squad also has two more games versus the New Orleans Pelicans, who ran them over in their only encounter a few weeks ago.

A nightmare scenario could still happen where the Spurs could match the Lakers' win-loss record. If that happens, San Antonio holds the edge in point differential, eliminating the Lakers from even making the play-in.

Harrison Faigen



Despite their best efforts to start vacation early, the Lakers will likely will not miss the play-in game. They're 2.5 games up on the Spurs with 11 to play. They might fall out, but they'd pretty much have to lose out. Never say never with this group, but it's still unlikely.

In the alternate scenario, LeBron James will have to thank Evan Wasch for his vision and creativity, inadvertently rescuing him and the Lakers’ season.

