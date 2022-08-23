"I've heard, as you know I have little birdies, my information is usually correct" - Bill Simmons reveals surprise landing spot for Kevin Durant before season starts

Could a reunion of Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors still happen? NBA analyst thinks so. On "The Bill Simmons podcast," Simmons said that he's heard that the team he believes is going to land Durant is none other than Golden State.

"I'mma take a deep breath. I think that team is the Warriors," Simmons said. "I can't believe I'm saying that, but from the little birdies that I've heard – as you know I have little birdies; my information is usually correct – a guy by the name of (Warriors owner) Joe Lacob, you might've heard of him, (is) pretty enchanted by the dynasty possibilities right now."

Simmons continued:

"You bring Durant back, and now it's like, 'Could we win the next three titles in a row?' The thing is, they have the best assets for a trade. They have the most that Brooklyn would be,like, 'OK, that makes sense.' And from the Golden State standpoint, you could actually say they would improve.

"The question for me, either Draymond (Green) or Klay (Thompson) has to be in that trade, because if you're them, you can't trade Wiggins. Wiggins was your second-best guy in the finals. He does all this defensive stuff. You can't lose that. You have to add KD. A, would they have the balls to trade Klay? And B, would they have the balls to trade Draymond?"

Durant requested a trade as free agency began, and teams have been lining up to acquire the superstar forward. So far, it's been difficult to find a suitable trade package. Durant still has four years remaining on his contract, adding another challenging wrinkle to any trade offer.

Could the Golden State Warriors bring Kevin Durant back?

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant

A reunion of the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant would send shockwaves throughout the NBA. Durant signed with Golden State in 2016 after beginning his career with the OKC Thunder. Playing alongside the Warriors trio of superstars, Durant won two championships before leaving for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

KD and the Warriors formed one of the most dangerous teams in NBA history.

It's also important to remember that the Warriors organization has always shown a willingness to do anything to win at the highest level.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



theathletic.com/3526628/2022/0… A new Western Conference contender is expressing interest in Kevin Durant – fresh Inside Pass at @TheAthletic breaking down the latest on the Nets star: A new Western Conference contender is expressing interest in Kevin Durant – fresh Inside Pass at @TheAthletic breaking down the latest on the Nets star:theathletic.com/3526628/2022/0…

Last season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8%, including 38.3% from 3-point range.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein