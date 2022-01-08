"I've heard nothing on Bradley Beal in the trade market; his name hasn't been mentioned at all" - Brian Windhorst on Beal's future

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has said that he hasn't heard anything about Bradley Beal in the trade market.

Beal's future with the Washington Wizards has been under question for a while now. He is one of the most prolific scorers in the league, but the Wizards have always been steeped in mediocrity. Multiple NBA trade rumors in the last few years have involved Beal. However, the shooting guard has consistently maintained his loyalty with the franchise.

He is the type of player who can fit in multiple systems, and can turn a borderline playoff team into a title contender. Hence, it is understandable why multiple teams have knocked on the Wizards' door to inquire about Bradley Beal.

However, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Washington Wizards are not interested in trading their star scorer. In an episode of Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective podcast, he said:

"I've heard nothing on Bradley Beal in the trade market; his name hasn't been mentioned at all"

Several teams like the LA Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and others have kept their eye on Beal. It is no secret that the Washington Wizards are not title contenders, so many executives expect the three-time All-Star to be available, as the franchise might trigger a rebuild.

The question is if the front office is willing to extend Beal to a five-year $200 million deal and jeopardize their future. They can get a host of assets in return, and start afresh, but that doesn't seem to be the plan so far. Despite their subpar record, Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards appear to be married to each other.

Philadelphia 76ers hope to get Bradley Beal in exchange for Ben Simmons

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards with Ben Simmons (left) of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are desperately trying to either get rid of Ben Simmons or convince him to return to the lineup. However, they will not trade him for talent beneath an All-Star pedigree.

They are one of the few title contenders in the East. so the front office has made it clear that the team will not settle for subpar talent. They need someone who can contribute to a championship run right away.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is holding out hope that Beal could be available in the future. As per the report:

"As such, some team executives remain convinced that Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is still waiting for Portland’s Damian Lillard or Washington’s Bradley Beal to be made available down the line (i.e. this summer at the earliest)."

Ben Simmons hasn't played a single game this season, as he continues to wait on a trade. The Philadelphia 76ers hope that Beal will be available before the NBA trade deadline in February. However, as that seems far-fetched at the moment, they are focusing on the upcoming offseason.

Bradley Beal doesn't seem interested in leaving the Washington Wizards anytime soon. He has maintained that he wants to end his career in the nation's capital, but if the team initiates a rebuild, he could soon move to a title-contending team.

The NBA community is patiently waiting to see which team ends up landing the player.

