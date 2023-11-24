'I've had the ick for this man since Vegas residency': Rich Paul-Adele rumored wedding sparks contrasting reactions about Klutch Sports president

Surprise: Rich Paul and Adele just tied the knot. Paul, the president of Klutch Sports and the player agent for the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Zach Lavine, and Adele, the popular British singer-songwriter, who in a way confirmed the news, got married on Monday.

The news of Paul and Adele's marriage was somehow overshadowed, at least in the basketball world, because Adele only revealed the development to his friend, stand-up comedian Alan Carr, in one of his recent comedy shows. Some still wonder if it's true or Adele was just flowing with Carr's wind.

When an user posted an Instagram post of Vogue reporting the Adele-Paul marriage on Friday, it was met with mixed reactions.

Although kinda late, someone broke the news of Rich Paul and Adele's marriage on Reddit.

Some expressed their congratulations to the newlyweds. One said:

"Hope that prenup is solid and congrats."

A Reddit user jokingly made a reference to Adele and Paul's net worth:

"I’m just glad she found someone in the same tax bracket as her, and pray that their future children get her cheekbones."

Another user added:

"(I have) always had a soft spot for Adele. Hopefully he’s good to her."

He commented:

"Good for her. I hope it’s a lasting love for them."

Another said:

"Congrats to her seems like she found her person."

One more user expressed her hope that Paul would be a new source of inspiration for Adele's music:

"Congrats to them! I hope he’s good to her (and maybe inspires her to write happy songs)."

Some others, though, were not that excited. One said:

"I’ve had the ick for this man since the Vegas residency."

Another Reddit user congratulated the couple but is curious why Paul remains mum about his status:

"He wouldn’t even claim her as his wife in national television/ … It was odd."

One user expressed their gut feeling that Paul might still not be the one for Adele:

"I hope for the best for Adele, but I do not think she has found that man."

Adele and Rich Paul's relationship

Rich Paul and Adele confirmed that they were dating in 2021 just after her divorce with Simon Konecki was finalized.

While Adele seemingly confirmed to Alan Carr that she and Rich Paul had tied the knot during a recent comedy show, there was a hint of it as early as September when she seemingly called Paul her "husband" in one of her concerts.

While we await an official confirmation from both Adele and Paul, Adele said in a 2022 interview that she has never been in love like how she loves Paul.