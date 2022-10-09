"I've just grown to a whole different stratosphere in life" - LeBron James remarks on his lifestyle changes as he grows in NBA, says his swagger and drinking habits have changed too

LeBron James has been active in the NBA for about 20 years. The LA Lakers captain has explained his growth over the years and how it has affected his lifestyle.

James' lifestyle change is no surprise, especially with him being a billionaire. "The Kid from Akron" has come a long way from his humble beginnings, and is currently one of the richest athletes in the world.

On the latest episode of "The Shop," Draymond Green's wedding was brought up. Green talked about how he invited Kevin Durant, but the Brooklyn Nets star did not show up.

Green was asked if there were people that he would not invite if he had to do his wedding all over again and he said yes. LBJ jumped in at that point, saying there were many people he would not invite, clarifying that it was not out of spite.

James highlighted that he has grown and sees a lot of things differently now. He also spoke about how lifestyle changes will impact that decision.

"Personally, I've just grown to a whole different stratosphere in life that we just don't see life the same, especially not ten years later. Ten years ago, I wasn't-- my pants was way bigger than this. My shirts was way bigger than this. Like, I wasn't tucking in my chain. I wasn't drinking, like, you know, the sophisticated drinks."

Being superstar athletes, James and Green also shared stories of how people came just for the spectacle. In Green's case, he spoke about how he uninvited a few people to his wedding because he figured out they were attending for that.

LeBron James has a diversified business portfolio that funds his lifestyle and has continued to add more

James has excelled on the court, setting records and winning championships with different organizations. The four-time NBA champ is on course to become the all-time leading scorer in the NBA.

However, the bulk of his wealth has come from several of his business ventures. The 37-year-old has shown that he is a shrewd businessman, not relying on his on-court earnings alone even though he is currently the highest-earning player in NBA history. James' endorsements and business ventures have earned him over $900 million of his $1.2 billion net worth, according to Forbes.

The bulk of James' investments are in the sports scene. He has a stake in the English Premier League football club, Liverpool, and is also part-owner of the Boston Red Sox.

More recently, James, Green, and former teammate Kevin Love, invested in Major League Pickleball. Although he has all these investments, James has explicitly said that he wants to own an NBA franchise one day.

LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love are leading a group of investors purchasing one of four expansion teams in the pickleball league next season.



Drew Brees and Milwaukee Bucks governor Marc Lasry are also investors in the league.

Meanwhile, LBJ still has some work to do on the court. He is entering his 20th season and is expected to lead the Lakers on another championship run. Purple and Gold will start their 2022-23 campaign on October 18 against the Golden State Warriors.

