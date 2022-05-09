"I've been kissed harder than that!" - Charles Barkley goes on a rant about 'soft' officiating in the Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors series

The Memphis Grizzlies versus Golden State Warriors series has already seen two Flagrant 2 fouls called on Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks, respectively. Brooks was suspended for Game 3 after whacking Gary Payton II in mid-air, which caused a nasty fall and eventually fractured GP II’s elbow.

With the physicality and heated back-and-forth between the two teams, the referees have spent a significant amount of time reviewing plays for flagrant fouls. Officials are trying to meticulously make the right call at the expense of dragging the game into various lulls.

Charles Barkley, who was analyzing the game with the NBA on TNT crew, was utterly frustrated with the repeated reviews for flagrant fouls:

“Listen, Dillon Brooks, that was a Flagrant 2, but the notion he tried to hurt that kid, I’m not gonna live with that. Now, they’re trying to say, this is the code. Man, give me a break, man! Every call, ‘Let’s see if it’s a flagrant, let’s see if it’s a Flagrant 1, a Flagrant 2.’ Yo, man I’ve been kissed harder than that!”

Playoff basketball is supposed to be rough and tumble, which is why Barkley was almost out of words at what he’s seeing from the game officials. It’s a stance that has some NBA coaches and players vehemently disagreeing with the Hall-of-Fame former MVP.

Steve Kerr, the Golden State Warriors' head coach, called out Dillon Brooks in a postgame interview for “breaking the code.” Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green also called the hit on Gary Payton II a “b***s**t” play.

Game 3 had another controversial incident that injured Ja Morant. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins blitzed Morant on center court when JP, who missed grabbing the ball, yanked Morant's knee instead. Any thoughts of a Memphis Grizzlies comeback went with the All-Star guard, who limped back to the bench after the play.

After the lopsided loss, Ja Morant tweeted but subsequently deleted a post subtly lashing back at Steve Kerr’s original post.:

“Broke the code”

Charles Barkley will have to live with how the current situation is playing out. The referees are likely following the NBA’s directive not to miss out on potential flagrant fouls to keep the game clean and to avoid backlash.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in trouble against the Golden State Warriors if Ja Morant is not 100% healthy

Ja Morant's right knee injury could doom the Memphis Grizzlies' chances againt the Golden State Warriors. [Photo: The Seattle Times]

The Memphis Grizzlies’ turned heads in the regular season when they went 20-5 without Ja Morant. As impressive as that stretch was, the postseason is a different beast where a less than full-healthy Morant could cost them the series.

“G12’s” game is predicated on powerful outbursts to the rim. If his knee bothers him, the Golden State Warriors could capitalize on it, especially with Gary Payton II out with an injury.

Morant can still hit jumpers and dish out to teammates, but his game will be severely limited without his otherworldly athleticism.

