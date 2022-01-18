“I’ve made my decision already, and I’m standing on it” – Kyrie Irving digs in on choice not to take vaccine despite Kevin Durant’s injury

The Brooklyn Nets, playing their first game without the injured Kevin Durant, were led by Kyrie Irving in a 114-107 loss Monday at the emerging Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving played like his All-Star self of old, particularly with his dribble penetrations and hesitations that froze defenders several times. As good as the mercurial point guard played, it was obvious the Nets needed KD’s clutch game to bail them out.

Durant’s knee injury was a big blow as the Nets’ Big 3 will have to wait at least several weeks to be together again – on the road. Despite the team clearly needing his services full time, Irving is holding firm on his vaccination stance.

In a postgame interview, Irving discussed his position regarding his vaccination status:

“I’m just trying to be just a person that’s being a beacon of hope and light and just trying to shed as much as I can on the situation without talking myself into more BS," Irving said.

"I just don't wanna bring science into this. … I’m asked questions all the time about what’s my status … Man, if you were in my position, it would be easy for someone to say who will want you to get vaccinated, but you’re not, and that’s just the reality of it. I’ve made my decision already, and I’m standing on it.”

Aside from Irving reiterating his stance on refusing the jab, the other message is also very clear to Brooklyn fans. The team will play home games with only one of its superstars, James Harden. This is obviously something the team did not envision when they signed their Big 3.

Irving’s presence, however, will have a strong impact in Brooklyn's next 15 games. The Nets (27-16) will be away from Barclays Center in 10 of their next 13 games, which will allow the 29-year-old point guard to help carry his team with Harden.

Irving is barred from playing games in New York City (either in Brooklyn or at the New York Knicks) or Toronto because of vaccine mandates in those cities.

Irving’s availability, though, does not guarantee a win. The loss to the Cavs (27-18) was a fresh reminder of the uncertainty of wins with only Harden and Irving leading the team. Irving had 27 points and seven rebounds, while Harden added 10 assists in the loss.

Brooklyn has gone 4-7 in its last 11 games. The Nets are 2-2 in away games (played with Irving), including Monday's loss.

The Irving saga has possibly compromised the Nets’ title aspirations this season, especially with Durant’s injury. Durant will undergo a re-evaluation before the team has a clearer idea of the time frame for his return. It's safe to say Brooklyn will not be rushing him, which really makes Irving’s status more frustrating.

Can James Harden lead the Brooklyn Nets without Kyrie Irving in home games?

The Brooklyn Nets will lean on James Harden, particularly in home games. [Photo: MARCA]

Brooklyn will soon find out if James Harden alone can lead the Nets. This will be an opportunity for the Nets’ $44-million man to earn his paycheck. Harden’s subpar season will be scrutinized even more without Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer at 29.3 points per game, in the lineup.

Harden is averaging 22.7 ppg, which is down from his career scoring average of 25.0 ppg. He also averages 8.0 rebounds per game (up from his career average of 5.6). He also averages a league-leading 10.0 assists per game. That's up from his career average of 6.7 but in line with his double-digit averages in four of the past seven seasons.

Although Harden has turned in some impressive performances lately, he is still prone to head-shaking duds. How well he consistently plays great games rather than poor ones could determine the Nets' season until Durant returns.

