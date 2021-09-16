"I've made the playoffs every year" - Patrick Beverley makes bold claim about the Minnesota Timberwolves' postseason chances for the 2021-22 NBA Season

Patrick Beverley was an integral part of the Clippers team since making his way to the team in 2017. However, after a four-year stint with the Clippers, the point guard was first traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and then just days later once again moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He is highly rated by many for his terrific defensive techniques. His selection into three NBA All-Defense first teams and two second-teams is a testimony to that. Patrick Beverley gained a lot of playoff experience during his stay at the Clippers. He will be going into the Minnesota Timberwolves with loads of experience on his back. Speaking on what he expects from the Timberwolves, Patrick said:

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley: “I’m just trying to win. I’ve made the playoffs every year since I’ve been in the NBA, and I don’t expect that to change.”



Wolves exec Gersson Rosas: "It's hard to get an acquisition where you pick up a guy that can change the whole defense." Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley: “I’m just trying to win. I’ve made the playoffs every year since I’ve been in the NBA, and I don’t expect that to change.”



Wolves exec Gersson Rosas: "It's hard to get an acquisition where you pick up a guy that can change the whole defense." https://t.co/BoNqEffqPJ

"I’m just trying to win. I’ve made the playoffs every year since I’ve been in the NBA, and I don’t expect that to change.”

Patrick Beverley went out of favor for the Clippers last season after being a stalwart there for four years. He played in 17 games and started seven games during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. During that time, Beverley averaged 7.5 PPG on 42.3 % of shooting from the field.

Patrick Beverley is known to be a great active team -player in the NBA. He is often on the receiving end of some harsh comments from rival players, but the Clippers absolutely love him. Speaking about his new team and the expectations from the 2021-22 season, Patrick Beverley said:

"As far as fitting in, I play with everybody, so fitting in won't be a problem. I think my biggest problem is going to be how locked in we are every single night in the pre-season and season. Eventually, if we do the right thing, we can get into the playoffs."

Patrick Beverley adds more experience to Minnesota Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a young team consisting of star players like Anthony Edwards and Kar-Anthony Towns. Patrick Beverley's arrival adds loads of experience to the roster. He is expected to lead the young core from the front by giving them some brilliant defensive tactics. Speaking of how great an addition Patrick Beverley is, Wolves exec Gersson Rosas said:

Also Read

"It's hard to get an acquisition where you pick a guy that can change the whole defense."

His entry into the Timberwolves will significantly help their defense. He will be hoping to be at his elite best and once again prove his critics wrong by helping the Wolves to their first playoff appearance since 2018.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar