Former NBA star Dwight Howard denied reports that he attended parties hosted by Diddy. On Thursday, Howard appeared on popular streamer Ray Asian Boy's live stream, where he noticed fans discussing the rumors about him.
Howard brought it up, and Ray asked him if any of it was true.
Last year, many fans joked about his alleged connection to Diddy. At that time, Howard was dealing with a lawsuit about sexually assaulting a man. The plaintiff later dropped the suit, which the former athlete claimed to be consensual.
Since then, he's been subject to jokes about being connected to the infamous hip hop mogul. Diddy, on the other hand, has been dealing with sexual assault charges, including sex and drug trafficking.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Howard shut down the narrative around him and claimed that he's never been to a Diddy party.
"I've never been to a Diddy party," Howard said. "I've just never been to a Diddy party. I don't live in L.A. I've never been to a Diddy party.
Ray, the host of the stream, asked if he's ever attended any parties hosted by other celebrities. He mentioned LeBron James, who's been accused by former No. 1 pick Kwame Brown, as someone who allegedly attended Diddy's parties.
"I don't think I've been to a LeBron [James] party. So, I went to [a] Michael Jackson Haloween party, I used to kick it with his family...
Although Dwight Howard denied any connections with the music producer, fans have been consistently linking him with Diddy.
Dwight Howard dominated Ray twice in a game of 1v1
Ray is a big fan of basketball and wasted no time playing a game against Dwight Howard. The two were at Howard's mansion, which had a half-court. The Taiwanese streamer challenged the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year to a game of one-on-one.
Surprisingly, Howard did not use his size to dominate the paint like he used to. The former NBA star hovered from the 3-point line and consistently made shots from beyond the arc. When it was Ray's turn, the 2020 champion playfully defended the smaller player and used his length to block his attempts.
In the first game, Howard won. Ray asked for a rematch, and the results were the same.
The streamer is good at playing the sport. However, he isn't on the level of Dwight Howard. Additionally, the former NBA star, being 6-foot-10, has the height advantage.
Last year, Ray played in his first AAU game and got to showcase his skills.
Moreover, he's no match for Howard, who played professional basketball for 18 years and was an eight-time All-Star, an eight-time All-NBA and will be inducted into the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame.
Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.