Former NBA star Dwight Howard denied reports that he attended parties hosted by Diddy. On Thursday, Howard appeared on popular streamer Ray Asian Boy's live stream, where he noticed fans discussing the rumors about him.

Ad

Howard brought it up, and Ray asked him if any of it was true.

Last year, many fans joked about his alleged connection to Diddy. At that time, Howard was dealing with a lawsuit about sexually assaulting a man. The plaintiff later dropped the suit, which the former athlete claimed to be consensual.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since then, he's been subject to jokes about being connected to the infamous hip hop mogul. Diddy, on the other hand, has been dealing with sexual assault charges, including sex and drug trafficking.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Howard shut down the narrative around him and claimed that he's never been to a Diddy party.

"I've never been to a Diddy party," Howard said. "I've just never been to a Diddy party. I don't live in L.A. I've never been to a Diddy party.

Ray, the host of the stream, asked if he's ever attended any parties hosted by other celebrities. He mentioned LeBron James, who's been accused by former No. 1 pick Kwame Brown, as someone who allegedly attended Diddy's parties.

Ad

"I don't think I've been to a LeBron [James] party. So, I went to [a] Michael Jackson Haloween party, I used to kick it with his family...

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Dwight Howard denied any connections with the music producer, fans have been consistently linking him with Diddy.

Dwight Howard dominated Ray twice in a game of 1v1

Ray is a big fan of basketball and wasted no time playing a game against Dwight Howard. The two were at Howard's mansion, which had a half-court. The Taiwanese streamer challenged the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year to a game of one-on-one.

Ad

Surprisingly, Howard did not use his size to dominate the paint like he used to. The former NBA star hovered from the 3-point line and consistently made shots from beyond the arc. When it was Ray's turn, the 2020 champion playfully defended the smaller player and used his length to block his attempts.

In the first game, Howard won. Ray asked for a rematch, and the results were the same.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The streamer is good at playing the sport. However, he isn't on the level of Dwight Howard. Additionally, the former NBA star, being 6-foot-10, has the height advantage.

Last year, Ray played in his first AAU game and got to showcase his skills.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, he's no match for Howard, who played professional basketball for 18 years and was an eight-time All-Star, an eight-time All-NBA and will be inducted into the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.