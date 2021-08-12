"I've never done this before" - LeBron James flaunts his core strength in latest workout video 

LeBron James is one of the fittest athletes in the world. He takes his health very seriously, and this is one of the major reasons behind the longevity of his NBA career.

The 6'9" forward's latest workout video has been trending on social media platforms. In the video, the LA Lakers superstar can be seen doing an outrageous core exercise, balancing his 250-pound body on a swiss ball. Here's the clip:

In the caption, LeBron James mentioned that it was the first time he attempted the exercise. The 36-year-old is currently preparing for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to start in mid-October.

The LA Lakers star has a legitimate shot at winning the NBA championship next season after the franchise added two potential Hall of Famers to their roster in the form of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

Fans are excited to see LeBron James healthy for the upcoming NBA season

LeBron James was one of the favorites to win the MVP award last season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers endured a frustrating 2020-21 NBA season. Along with James, Anthony Davis and several other stars on the roster endured injuries that derailed their campaign.

The Lakers subsequently failed to defend their title and lost to the Phoenix Suns in round one of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

LeBron James left today’s game against the Hawks after suffering what looks to be an ankle injury. #Lakers | #NBA pic.twitter.com/WHkHlOGaT9 — The Majors LA 🌴 (@TheMajorsLA) March 20, 2021

Having acquired Russell Westbrook and several other stars in the offseason, the LA Lakers are now looking like one of the favorites to come out of the Western Conference. However, questions continue to rise over their average roster age. Eight of their 12 players are currently above the age of 30, including five players aged 35 or more.

At 36, LeBron James is one of the players on the wrong side of his thirties. He will turn 37 later this year in December. Nonetheless, very few expect James to have a drastically underwhelming 2021-22 season.

LeBron James was one of the favorites to win the MVP award last season before he injured his ankle in a game against the Atlanta Hawks in March. He finished second in MVP voting the season before that. Considering his age, his presence in MVP conversations is a great sign of how dominant he can be physically.

Despite all the concerns surrounding their "old" squad, the LA Lakers remain a team to be feared because of LeBron James' presence and his eagerness to win another title. If James does stay fit for the majority of next season, his team's chances of making a deep postseason run will be high.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh